Lunch Outing

Recipe developer Christina Musgrave describes her easy white gravy as "a sauce that's popular in the Southern US," which is indeed true. As it so happens, though, it's very similar to a classic béchamel sauce, making this recipe even more versatile than one might initially think. You really can't go wrong with the creamy, savory flavors that make up this white gravy — you could slather it on just about anything and it would taste good! (Okay, maybe not on a dessert, but you get the point.)
Comments / 0