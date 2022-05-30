PM Step/Tone at Sports*Com

If one of your goals this year is to get your arms in better shape, you'll need to learn the right exercises for the best results. Having a strong upper body has many benefits, such as improved posture, a stronger core and stronger bones, and putting on muscle mass also helps boost your metabolic rate.
The Kettlebell Swing is an exercise that’s been around for hundreds of years. Originally, it was used as a tool to improve strength and overall fitness in the Russian military, but over time it’s become a popular weightlifting tool with many different benefits. In this guide, we’ll cover...
Tabata is a 4-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout. During the 4 minutes of the workout, you do 8 sets of vigorous exercise of maximum effort for 20 seconds followed by 10 seconds of rest. What are examples of a Tabata workout?. Examples of Tabata workouts include the following:. Push-ups...
Lots of people perform them, but what are the benefits of squats? Well, as it turns out, plenty! Athletes and bodybuilders often use squats as a strength training exercise to improve lower body strength. This can be achieved by using your own bodyweight or adding some extra resistance to your workout with a pair of cheap adjustable dumbbells or a weighted barbel.
Most gyms have it, although most people don’t use it. The stability ball can help you strengthen any muscle on your body and help you become a better lifter. Check out how to get the best out of this tool and these 5 best stability ball exercises. A stability...
Don’t be fooled, the simple push-up is a tough exercise. While people at gyms spend lots of time on benches and other fancy equipment, push-ups may be an even more effective way to get you stronger, faster. This exercise is far more versatile than people think. Push up variations...
Learn how to build capped shoulders with proper technique for the lateral raise. “The lateral raise is one of the – if not the – most important isolation exercise out there from a physique development perspective,” says natural pro bodybuilder and YouTuber Jeff Nippard. The lateral raise...
As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
Light vs heavy weights for muscle growth? Which one is best if you want to build muscle and get stronger?. Taking into consideration numeral studies published in the past, you should know which one is best for muscle growth. Fitness trainer and Kinesiology graduate Jeremy Ethier has weighed upon the...
Whether you're an occasional runner or a total gym rat, workout recovery can be uber-uncomfortable. But fear not, fit fam. There are lots of productive ways to help you bounce back.
