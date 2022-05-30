ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Daily Pickleball at McFadden

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Zumba® at PCC

Ditch the workout...join the party! Zumba is a dynamic and fun dance-based fitness program, using primarily Latin music.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Yoga at PCC

A peaceful class to focus on improving your balance, flexibility and core strength while reducing stress. For all fitness levels.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Ballroom Dance Class

Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In May we will do the Rumba and in June the Foxtrot. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy