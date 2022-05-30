Daily Pickleball at McFadden

High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In May we will do the Rumba and in June the Foxtrot. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
The Rutherford County Blacksmith Association will be demonstrating their talents every Wednesday in June from 9 am to 12 n at Cannonsburgh Village. Be sure to stop by and check out this talented group. For all ages.
