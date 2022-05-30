Arizona teen shares story of survival after falling down mineshaft

PHOENIX - A Colorado teen who was in town for a football tournament has died two days after he was pulled from a hotel pool in Phoenix. The teen, identified as 13-year-old Darryl Blackman, was visiting from Denver with his family. According to a GoFundMe page set up after the drowning, Darryl was part of the Junior Buffs football team.
PAGE, Ariz. — An Arizona couple was boating on Lake Powell on Memorial Day when they witnessed a massive rock slide – and the shocking moment was caught on camera. According to KUTV and KTVK, Mila Carter, of Thatcher, said she and her husband, a photographer, were on a ski boat bound for Antelope Point Marina on Monday when they spotted sand and rocks falling from a cliff.
Water safety is becoming a mounting concern among summer recreationalist following two more incidents on area lakes during the Memorial holiday weekend. Late Saturday morning, another person is feared to have drowned in Lake Pleasant while swimming. Azcentral.com reported that the man, who was not wearing a life preserver, disappeared...
PHOENIX – Two swimmers went missing at Phoenix-area lakes over the Memorial Day weekend, and searchers have recovered one body as of Monday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said. It was the sixth weekend in a row the agency responded to a missing swimmer call at Lake Pleasant...
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday after being pulled from a pool in Chandler, authorities said. The incident occurred at a residence near Queen Creek Road and Arizona Avenue, the Chandler Fire Department said in a press release. The girl, who was unresponsive when she was pulled from...
GILBERT, Ariz. — New data shows the Phoenix metro area and the state of Arizona are among the hardest hit in the country when it comes to the ongoing baby formula shortage. Analytics company Datasembly assessed formula availability week by week at over 130,000 stores across the country and found that in the week of May 15 - 21, Arizona had the second-highest out-of-stock rate in the country at 86.59%.
An unlikely pair of buddies needed help in Arizona. A chihuahua and a potbelly pig made an awesome team and constantly looked out for each other. And when they needed help, they were taken in together, and their friendship kept on growing.
PHOENIX - A Chandler man who owns a hot dog business is left to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a crash on Route 66. Back on May 13, Richie Vaia, owner of Richie V's Chicago Dogs, stopped by FOX 10 AZAM to talk about his upcoming trip to Chicago where he would hand out free Chicago dogs along Route 66 as part of a plan to raise awareness for mental health.
Nile crocodiles are known to be natives in Africa and are the largest reptiles across the continent. However, an unprecedented incident involved the discovery of the crocodile living at a house in the city of Phoenix, Arizona. The Arizona police were surprised as the reptile was hiding under a stash...
FOX 10 Phoenix— A father and son are now facing murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing a man who tried to steal a catalytic converter from their car, according to Phoenix Police. Fox 8 Cleveland WJW—Canton man convicted of killing father and daughter. A man was convicted of...
PHOENIX - Amid six straight weekends of deaths and apparent drownings on Maricopa County lakes, deputies are speaking out about staying safe on the water. Deputies say that most of these deaths were preventable. "It’s definitely a hot topic, just with the things that have been happening the last few...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being shot while driving on the I-17 freeway in north Phoenix on Wednesday. It happened around 4 a.m. near Thunderbird Road. Officers tell Arizona’s Family the man ended up on the northbound off-ramp. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence centered on a car on the off-ramp with closures on the frontage road. Phoenix police haven’t provided any other details but confirmed that they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.
NOGALES, Ariz. — The Nogales Police Department is investigating the events leading up to a New Mexico man driving a semi-truck into the front of a local Walmart. On Jun. 1 at around 3:20 a.m., Nogales police officers arrived at the Walmart on 100 West White Park Drive in reference to a semi-truck that, officials say, intentionally collided into the front of the building.
PHOENIX — A homicide investigation was launched Monday morning after a man’s body was found dumped near a south Phoenix landfill. Officers from the Phoenix Police Department were called out to a landfill near 7th Avenue and Magnolia Street around 7 a.m. after the body of a man in his early 40s was found nearby.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who was recently reported missing. Authorities say Savannah Emerson was last seen near Bella Vista and Gantzel and may be trying to fly to Maryland with an unknown man. She was...
FORT MCDOWELL, Ariz. - The body of a swimmer was pulled from Saguaro Lake on Sunday evening, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the Butcher Jones Recreation Area at the lake for a possible drowning call just after 5 p.m. on May 29. Witnesses reportedly...
SHOW LOW, Ariz. — On May 25 around 6 p.m. Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District and Show Low Police Department responded to a reported small aircraft that had crashed in the meadow near Show Low Creek south of 18th Place. On scene, resources found the small plane heavily...
