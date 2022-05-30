ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona teen shares story of survival after falling down mineshaft

 2 days ago

Boston 25 News WFXT

Watch: Rock slide on Arizona’s Lake Powell captured in viral video

PAGE, Ariz. — An Arizona couple was boating on Lake Powell on Memorial Day when they witnessed a massive rock slide – and the shocking moment was caught on camera. According to KUTV and KTVK, Mila Carter, of Thatcher, said she and her husband, a photographer, were on a ski boat bound for Antelope Point Marina on Monday when they spotted sand and rocks falling from a cliff.
KTAR News

2-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Chandler pool

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday after being pulled from a pool in Chandler, authorities said. The incident occurred at a residence near Queen Creek Road and Arizona Avenue, the Chandler Fire Department said in a press release. The girl, who was unresponsive when she was pulled from...
CHANDLER, AZ
12news.com

Arizona has second-lowest supply of baby formula in country, data shows

GILBERT, Ariz. — New data shows the Phoenix metro area and the state of Arizona are among the hardest hit in the country when it comes to the ongoing baby formula shortage. Analytics company Datasembly assessed formula availability week by week at over 130,000 stores across the country and found that in the week of May 15 - 21, Arizona had the second-highest out-of-stock rate in the country at 86.59%.
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man loses hot dog business in crash on Route 66

PHOENIX - A Chandler man who owns a hot dog business is left to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a crash on Route 66. Back on May 13, Richie Vaia, owner of Richie V's Chicago Dogs, stopped by FOX 10 AZAM to talk about his upcoming trip to Chicago where he would hand out free Chicago dogs along Route 66 as part of a plan to raise awareness for mental health.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot, killed while driving on I-17 in north Phoenix; off-ramp closed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being shot while driving on the I-17 freeway in north Phoenix on Wednesday. It happened around 4 a.m. near Thunderbird Road. Officers tell Arizona’s Family the man ended up on the northbound off-ramp. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence centered on a car on the off-ramp with closures on the frontage road. Phoenix police haven’t provided any other details but confirmed that they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

New Mexico man rams semi-truck into Arizona Walmart, police say it was intentional

NOGALES, Ariz. — The Nogales Police Department is investigating the events leading up to a New Mexico man driving a semi-truck into the front of a local Walmart. On Jun. 1 at around 3:20 a.m., Nogales police officers arrived at the Walmart on 100 West White Park Drive in reference to a semi-truck that, officials say, intentionally collided into the front of the building.
NOGALES, AZ
12news.com

Body with gunshot wounds dumped near south Phoenix landfill

PHOENIX — A homicide investigation was launched Monday morning after a man’s body was found dumped near a south Phoenix landfill. Officers from the Phoenix Police Department were called out to a landfill near 7th Avenue and Magnolia Street around 7 a.m. after the body of a man in his early 40s was found nearby.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Pinal County teen may be with unknown man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who was recently reported missing. Authorities say Savannah Emerson was last seen near Bella Vista and Gantzel and may be trying to fly to Maryland with an unknown man. She was...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body of missing swimmer pulled from Saguaro Lake

FORT MCDOWELL, Ariz. - The body of a swimmer was pulled from Saguaro Lake on Sunday evening, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the Butcher Jones Recreation Area at the lake for a possible drowning call just after 5 p.m. on May 29. Witnesses reportedly...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

