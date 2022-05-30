ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Irv’s Burgers is returning to WeHo

By WEHO ville
 2 days ago
A classic WeHo burger joint is getting a new lease on life. Irv’s Burgers opened up shop in 1950 at the corner...

KTLA

Randy’s Donuts celebrates grand opening of new Burbank location

Randy’s Donuts is opening a brand new location for hungry customers to enjoy in Burbank Wednesday morning. A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening and early-arrivers can get a free glazed donut between 6 a.m. and noon, Randy’s posted on its Instagram page. The new shop is located […]
BURBANK, CA
nohoartsdistrict.com

The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie

There’s a gorgeous new store in the NoHo Arts District – The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie!. The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie owner Leriza Reyes developed an incredible wholesale seafood business supplying the finest restaurants and hotels in Los Angeles over the last 20 years with her late husband Andy. Their dream was always to have their own retail outlet to complement their already established business. However, when Andy passed away, Leriza was determined to honor him by creating the store they had always wanted. Lucky for us, she chose NoHo!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
discovering-la.com

Ojiya Delivers Solid Japanese Comfort Food In Torrance

I grew up in LA’s Westside, and during that time, restaurants that featured Japanese comfort food were plentiful. These family-oriented restaurants featured teriyaki, pork tonkatsu, udon, tempura, and sashimi. Most of these restaurants have vanished because the children don’t carry it forward. Ojiya is one such restaurant and has been going strong since 2003.
TORRANCE, CA
WEHOville.com

WE KNOW WEHO: Maggie Jackson, parenting and lifestyle expert

This episode of We Know WeHo features Maggie Jackson, a Los Angeles-based parenting and lifestyle expert. Maggie is also a TV host, and journalist known for her fun and relatable tips for modern moms, including recipes, self-care, fashion, and everything mommy-baby related. She has been featured in MOTHER magazine and frequently appears on KTLA Morning news with her practical advice and entertaining product reviews for young families.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Meet the man behind WeHo Pride

West Hollywood is about to kick off the first Pride month event it has produced totally on its own. At the reins of this massive undertaking is Jeff Consoletti, founder and CEO of JJLA, one of Los Angeles’ premier event production companies. City Council entrusted Consoletti with the job of creating WeHo Pride out of scratch, from the vision to the finished product, a three-day weekend of events and entertainment that begins June 3. Consoletti spoke with WEHOville about the joys and perils of designing a signature event for WeHo and what attendees can expect to see at this exciting moment in WeHo history.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
toddrickallen.com

May 28, 2022

There’s one question that I literally get asked daily: “When will Izzy’s Deli reopen?” You may recall that Santa Monica’s storied Izzy’s, at 1433 Wilshire, closed back in 2020 for what I reported at the time was an earthquake retrofit. Soon afterwards, a cheery “We’ll be back” was painted on the windows and Santa Monicans let out a collective sigh of relief. Well… you may want to sit down for this: Those cheery signs have been taken down and replaced with for lease signs. So even though their website still promises a June return, The Santa Monica Observer has confirmed the sad news that after almost 50 years, Izzy’s Deli is permanently closed. My condolences…
SANTA MONICA, CA
kcrw.com

Save water: Shower for 5 minutes, eat less meat, pick succulents over grass

As new water restrictions go into effect on June 1, there's plenty that Southern Californians can do at home to help conserve water. “With water conservation, as with a lot of other sustainability issues, it's those individual actions that really add up. So it may not seem like a lot, but if everybody starts to take advantage of those practices and really make them everyday habits, it can actually add up over time,” says Rita Kampalath, sustainability program director for LA County’s Chief Sustainability Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News

Photos: Shanna Moakler through the years

Shanna Moakler through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 17: Shanna Moakler sighting in West Hollywood on June 17, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage) (Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspects clear the shelves at a Cerritos Sephora for third time

Three suspects in Cerritos robbed a Sephora makeup store three times before the business decided to file a report with police."That's really disappointing that things like that keep happening in our area," said Cerritos resident Jill Katsuda. The most recent robbery was caught on camera and showed the suspects brazenly filling up their bags with makeup and skincare items straight from the shelves seemingly undeterred and unbothered by the workers and customers watching them.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the robbery happened on Saturday night at the Cerritos Mall but the store filed a police report on Monday after...
CERRITOS, CA
theeastsiderla.com

$25k off City Terrace 3-bedroom, $75k cut on Atwater Village Traditional and $350k chop on Boyle Heights 5-unit

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Atwater Village: $75,000 off a 3-bedroom, 2-bath traditional painted jet-black. Now $1,325,000. Boyle Heights: This 5-unit property (a house with a fourplex) has taken a $350,000 chop. Now...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Disneyland on Memorial Day weekend

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A video posted to social media shows the tense moments a fight broke out at the "Happiest Place on Earth," during Memorial Day weekend. The video that was posted to Twitter on Saturday evening shows multiple people engaging in a fight at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, while park security officers worked to stop the chaos at the family-friendly venue.
ANAHEIM, CA
fox29.com

Amazon opens 1st physical clothing store in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Amazon’s first-ever physical store for men’s and women’s clothing had its grand opening last week in Los Angeles, as the company aims to "reimagine in-store shopping" with a technology-driven experience through the app. The flagship store, called Amazon Style, is located at the Americana...
artforum.com

Samella Lewis (1923–2022)

Art historian, artist, and curator Samella Lewis, who played a vital role in shepherding the work of Black artists into the canon of American art, died of renal failure May 27 in Torrance, California, at the age of ninety-nine. Lewis, the author of the pathbreaking volumes Black Artists on Art (1969) and Art: African American (1978), was additionally the founder of the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles and a cofounder of the journal Black Art: An International Quarterly. She was also a professor at Scripps College, where she taught for nearly fifteen years. Through these endeavors, she ineluctably shaped global and local perceptions of African American art history, opening up pathways and illuminating perspectives that continue to offer fresh insight.
TORRANCE, CA
West Hollywood, CA
