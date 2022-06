HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As May winds down and June gets geared up, more heat is on the way, but some changes are coming. Look for another mild morning giving way to another hot day. Sunshine will take us from the 60s to near 90 in a very short amount of time. While I can’t rule out a stray pop-up shower somewhere, 99% of the region will stay dry. We’ll see a few clouds at times today. Stay hydrated and continue to remember your heat precautions.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO