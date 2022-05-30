ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Annual Chelsea Memorial Day Parade: American Legion Post #31.

annarborobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticipants gather in the downtown municipal parking lot on Main St....

annarborobserver.com

annarborobserver.com

Memorial Day Parade: Glacier Highlands Neighborhood Association.

Ann Arbor’s oldest neighborhood parade—and the best one in the area for young kids and their families—is a 6-block jaunt beginning at Greenbrier Park. Followed by a brief memorial service in Glacier Highlands Park (3600 Larchmont) and a chance for kids to play at the playground. Food trucks and a visitor from Leslie Nature Center. 10:30 a.m., Frederick to Middleton to Bardstown to Windemere to Barrister. Free. glacierhighlands.org.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

“West Side Nite Ride”: Ann Arbor Bicycle Touring Society.

Every Wed. Slow/moderate-paced ride, 10 to 30 miles, along the B2B Trail to Hudson Mills Metropark and/or Dexter Huron Metropark with a possible visit to Dexter’s Dairy Queen. This ride is a favorite with newcomers and casual riders. 5 p.m. sharp, meet at Forest Lawn Cemetery parking lot, corner of Broad & Grand, Dexter. Free. 426-5116.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

Ann Arbor Bridge Club.

Every Wed. All invited to play ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge. If you plan to come without a partner, call in advance or arrive 20 minutes early. No refreshments. 7–10:30 p.m., Walden Hills clubhouse, 2114 Pauline east of Maple. (Park in the designated spaces in the lot on the north side of Pauline.) $6 per person. 945-6021.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Tuesday Evening Birders”: Washtenaw Audubon Society.

Every Tues. WAS members lead evening walks at various local birding sites. Bring binoculars and (if you have one) a scope. 6 p.m., usually carpool from the Miller Rd. Park & Ride off M-14, but check facebook.com/washtenawaudubon before each trip to confirm location. Free. Anyone under 18 not accompanied by an adult relative or legal guardian must have a completed parental consent form (available at washtenawaudubon.org).
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
annarborobserver.com

Visitors Night: Ann Arbor Model Railroad Club.

The chance to see club trains whizzing around on the club’s big, elaborate layout, housed in a depot restored by the club. 7:30–10 p.m., Michigan Central depot, 3487 Broad, Dexter. Free. Mask required. info@aamrc.org.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Work on Ann Arbor’s first curbless street begins on Wednesday

ANN ARBOR – Work on the State Street Construction Project will kick off on Wednesday. The project by the city of Ann Arbor and the Downtown Development Authority will be conducted in two phases across the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons. The first phase will span from June 1...
The Oakland Press

60 performers lined up for Rock ‘n’ Rides event in Royal Oak

Top regional bands such as the Reefermen, Frame 42, and funk/Latin jazz recording artist Damon Terrell are among dozens of acts set to perform at the upcoming four-day Rock ‘n’ Rides carnival event in downtown Royal Oak. “We have 60 bands and performers, including DJs and family performers,”...
ROYAL OAK, MI
annarborobserver.com

Virtual Trivia Night: Ann Arbor Adventure Club.

Every Tues. All invited to form teams of 4 or so persons to compete (via Zoom) in a family-friendly 2-round trivia contest featuring questions in a range of fields from entertainment and history to pop culture and geography. Solo competitors are matched up together. 7 p.m., for URL email burrbarr7@hotmail.com. Free.
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

“Smokey and the Bandit.”: Fathom Events.

(Hal Needham, 1977). Action comedy classic about a man hired to run a tractor trailer full of beer over county lines with a pesky sheriff in hot pursuit. Burt Reynolds, Sally Field, Jackie Gleason. 7 p.m. Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Popular Restaurant in Ann Arbor Closes After 28 Years

After serving residents for the past 28 years, a popular restaurant in Ann arbor has closed its doors for good. We all to hate to see businesses closing their doors in Michigan but unfortunately, it happens all the time. The most recent victim was bd’s Mongolian Grill located in downtown Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ecurrent.com

420 Suite to open in downtown A2!

Cannabis-friendly lodging now available for those (21+) visiting downtown Ann Arbor. If a staycation in Ann Arbor in a cannabis-friendly suite sounds like your ideal getaway, you will be stoked to hear about New Standard’s recent collaboration with Airriva, a boutique Columbus-based lodging company. If you are 21+, you...
ANN ARBOR, MI
annarborobserver.com

Gus Miller Boathouse Naming Ceremony: U-M Sailing Club.

Potluck picnic honoring legendary Finn-class sailor and U-M alum Miller. Also, the chance to tour the boathouse and learn about the club's 84-year history, as well as upcoming activities and regattas. 1:30 p.m., Baseline Lake, 8010 Strawberry Lake Rd., left from Mast off North Territorial. Free. michigansailingclub.org.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Fans return as Pine Knob hosts first concert after return to old name

Independence Township — Pine Knob opened its 50th anniversary season Friday, the first under the return of its original name, following 20 years as DTE Energy Music Theatre. Thousands of people came out to hear American indie pop trio AJR, known for songs like “The Good Part,” “Bang!” and “World's Smallest Violin.”
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

