Annual Chelsea Memorial Day Parade: American Legion Post #31.

Every Tues. WAS members lead evening walks at various local birding sites. Bring binoculars and (if you have one) a scope. 6 p.m., usually carpool from the Miller Rd. Park & Ride off M-14, but check facebook.com/washtenawaudubon before each trip to confirm location. Free. Anyone under 18 not accompanied by an adult relative or legal guardian must have a completed parental consent form (available at washtenawaudubon.org).

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO