Annual Chelsea Memorial Day Parade: American Legion Post #31.

Amid the escorts, decorations and applause marking Dearborn’s 96th Memorial Day Parade on Monday, visitors witnessed another tie to the holiday and military history. The Yankee Air Museum’s B-17 bomber flew over the crowd with veterans along for the ride. Phillip Smith was among the 10 passengers on...
Ann Arbor’s oldest neighborhood parade—and the best one in the area for young kids and their families—is a 6-block jaunt beginning at Greenbrier Park. Followed by a brief memorial service in Glacier Highlands Park (3600 Larchmont) and a chance for kids to play at the playground. Food trucks and a visitor from Leslie Nature Center. 10:30 a.m., Frederick to Middleton to Bardstown to Windemere to Barrister. Free. glacierhighlands.org.
One moment, Marvin Petrous was just a dad watching his kids and others play in a Novi pool. Seconds later, he and Kailyn Alton were heroes, saving 7-year-old Ian Cho from drowning and his family from a lifetime of sorrow. Petrous and Alton were recently honored with Civilian Lifesaving citations...
Every Wed. Slow/moderate-paced ride, 10 to 30 miles, along the B2B Trail to Hudson Mills Metropark and/or Dexter Huron Metropark with a possible visit to Dexter’s Dairy Queen. This ride is a favorite with newcomers and casual riders. 5 p.m. sharp, meet at Forest Lawn Cemetery parking lot, corner of Broad & Grand, Dexter. Free. 426-5116.
Every Wed. All invited to play ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge. If you plan to come without a partner, call in advance or arrive 20 minutes early. No refreshments. 7–10:30 p.m., Walden Hills clubhouse, 2114 Pauline east of Maple. (Park in the designated spaces in the lot on the north side of Pauline.) $6 per person. 945-6021.
Every Tues. WAS members lead evening walks at various local birding sites. Bring binoculars and (if you have one) a scope. 6 p.m., usually carpool from the Miller Rd. Park & Ride off M-14, but check facebook.com/washtenawaudubon before each trip to confirm location. Free. Anyone under 18 not accompanied by an adult relative or legal guardian must have a completed parental consent form (available at washtenawaudubon.org).
The chance to see club trains whizzing around on the club’s big, elaborate layout, housed in a depot restored by the club. 7:30–10 p.m., Michigan Central depot, 3487 Broad, Dexter. Free. Mask required. info@aamrc.org.
ANN ARBOR – Work on the State Street Construction Project will kick off on Wednesday. The project by the city of Ann Arbor and the Downtown Development Authority will be conducted in two phases across the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons. The first phase will span from June 1...
Top regional bands such as the Reefermen, Frame 42, and funk/Latin jazz recording artist Damon Terrell are among dozens of acts set to perform at the upcoming four-day Rock ‘n’ Rides carnival event in downtown Royal Oak. “We have 60 bands and performers, including DJs and family performers,”...
June is Pride Month and cities across Michigan are getting ready to celebrate. Across the state, there are several events dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community, including learning about its history and supporting community vendors. To celebrate Pride Month 2022, we've put together a comprehensive list of pride gatherings throughout...
Every Tues. All invited to form teams of 4 or so persons to compete (via Zoom) in a family-friendly 2-round trivia contest featuring questions in a range of fields from entertainment and history to pop culture and geography. Solo competitors are matched up together. 7 p.m., for URL email burrbarr7@hotmail.com. Free.
(Hal Needham, 1977). Action comedy classic about a man hired to run a tractor trailer full of beer over county lines with a pesky sheriff in hot pursuit. Burt Reynolds, Sally Field, Jackie Gleason. 7 p.m. Ann Arbor 20 (4100 Carpenter, 973–8424), Emagine (1335 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, 316–5500). $12.50 in advance online (recommended) & at the door. For updated schedule, see FathomEvents.com/events.
After serving residents for the past 28 years, a popular restaurant in Ann arbor has closed its doors for good. We all to hate to see businesses closing their doors in Michigan but unfortunately, it happens all the time. The most recent victim was bd’s Mongolian Grill located in downtown Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR – Downtown Tree Town has lost another longtime resident. bd’s Mongolian Grill, on the corner of Main and Washington, closed its doors in May after 28 years of serving the downtown area. The eatery served Asian-inspired dishes, cocktails, beer, create-your-own stir fry and desserts. It opened...
Cannabis-friendly lodging now available for those (21+) visiting downtown Ann Arbor. If a staycation in Ann Arbor in a cannabis-friendly suite sounds like your ideal getaway, you will be stoked to hear about New Standard’s recent collaboration with Airriva, a boutique Columbus-based lodging company. If you are 21+, you...
Potluck picnic honoring legendary Finn-class sailor and U-M alum Miller. Also, the chance to tour the boathouse and learn about the club's 84-year history, as well as upcoming activities and regattas. 1:30 p.m., Baseline Lake, 8010 Strawberry Lake Rd., left from Mast off North Territorial. Free. michigansailingclub.org.
One of the newest places to grab food in Farmington Hills from south of the border hails from north of the border. Canton resident Sunny Ghelani expanded his BurritoBar concept in the United States by opening a second location at 37654 W. 12 Mile in the Halsted Village shopping center.
Independence Township — Pine Knob opened its 50th anniversary season Friday, the first under the return of its original name, following 20 years as DTE Energy Music Theatre. Thousands of people came out to hear American indie pop trio AJR, known for songs like “The Good Part,” “Bang!” and “World's Smallest Violin.”
