Vermont has some remarkable sculpture parks, but few are as serene, navigable and beautifully manicured as the Seven Springs Garden & Sculpture Park in Manchester. Compared with Cold Hollow Sculpture Park's 70 sculptures on 40 acres in Enosburg Falls and Lemon Fair Sculpture Park's 50 sculptures on slightly less acreage in East Shoreham, Seven Springs stands apart for its more manageable size — 15 sculptures on 20 acres — and for its grounds, which are also a work of art.

MANCHESTER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO