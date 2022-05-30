ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleson, TX

Skillshare Class: Beginner Line Art Drawing for Teens (Ages 10-16)

 2 days ago

Skillshare Class: Beginner Line Art Drawing for Teens (ages 10-16)

Seniors Celebrate June Birthdays

Celebrate June Birthdays, please join us. Cake will be served in the Front Room. FREE, no pre-registration required. For information please call the Senior Activity Center 817-295-6611.
BURLESON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Middle School Opens Food Pantry to Feed the Community

A middle school in Fort Worth wanted to do something good for its community, and after three years of planning and organizing, the project called Northside Eats is ready to go. Northside Eats is a food pantry in the basement of Kirkpatrick Middle School. The school partnered with Tarrant Area...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Richardson couple turns yard into art installation honoring recent mass shooting victims

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Richardson couple is turning their sadness and anger over recent mass shootings into art. They're using their front yard to honor those who lost their lives in both Uvalde and Buffalo and are hoping their installation ultimately inspires conversation and change."I wanted to create a nuance way to create a conversation and so for me, what that looked like was to create something that would cause that discussion," Brandon O'Neill said. O'Neill and his wife, Heather, purchased 21 backpacks and 10 shopping bags to represent the victims in both the Uvalde and Buffalo tragedies. They placed...
RICHARDSON, TX
fortworthreport.org

Low and slow: Hemphill cruise brings out car enthusiasts

Car enthusiast Miguel Argueta grew up around lowriders. He’s had six of his own since he became serious about his hobby. “We do this just for fun. It’s more like a hobby — an expensive hobby,” Argueta said. “I’ve been in lowriders since I was a kid.”
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Upscale Dallas suburb's hottest shopping center to welcome 8 new stores and eateries

The post-pandemic retail comeback continues at Southlake Town Square, with a slew of new openings happening through the end of 2022. These include not just stores but those all-important, modern "brand experiences," where shoppers "are invited to connect in person with their favorite brands, products and experiences," according to a release. They include a couple of restaurants making local debuts, too.
DALLAS, TX
burlesontx.com

Sensory Stations in the Library Garden

Wednesday, June 8, 9-10:30 a.m. Join us in the library garden for sensory stations! We will have bubbles, water tables, sand boxes, and more. We hope you can join us!
BURLESON, TX
Local Profile

Frisco’s Limestone Quarry Park Has A Hidden Waterfall

Have you ever visited Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco? DFW travel TikToker MyCurlyAdventures previously posted a video urging viewers to “hike to this waterfall near Dallas,” stating in the caption that this waterfall at Limestone Quarry Park is some of the clearest in the area for swimming. @mycurlyadventures.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill HS valedictorian receives rare college scholarship

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - High school graduations are always special and whether kids choose a school close to home or move away the time is the unofficial transition into adulthood. No one knows that better than a young lady graduating on May 31 from Cedar Hill High School and she has more than one reason to celebrate.Carah Allen has never broken stride in her time at Cedar Hill High. "I've been the same rank all four years," she said. "So, my family is like 'it's just another thing that Carah did.'"But make no mistake, Carah graduating as Cedar Hill's valedictorian...
CEDAR HILL, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Consumer Seeks Reimbursement for Art Print

A North Texas music lover asked NBC 5 Responds for help after paying for custom framing of a print signed by one of his favorite musicians. He said the shop damaged the print. Read on for how the consumer found a resolution. “YOU COULD CLEARLY SEE THAT THERE WAS SOME...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Southlake Style

Living In Luxury: 720 White Chapel Blvd.

Built in 2020, this $10.5 million gated estate is situated on 15 enviable acres in the heart of Southlake. Thanks to a landscape design in the seven figures, this property boasts a unique and natural aesthetic including its own pond. Enjoy the expansive views from the outdoor living area fit for any spontaneous pool party or professionally-catered event. A gourmet kitchen with granite and quartz countertops, a coffee and wine bar and a butler’s pantry make the 5,000-square-foot interior shine.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NewsTalk 1290

North Texas Cyclists Save Dog Trapped on Bridge During Ride

Thank goodness someone spotted this little guy. No way he would have found a way out of there without seriously hurting himself. Not often you get a to be a hero while in the middle of an 80 mile ride, but that's exactly what happened to the Smash Bros Plus One cycling team. Once a week they get together to ride their bikes throughout Dallas and Fort Worth. Just over a week ago, 30 miles into their 80 mile journey a woman was freaking out.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Jenkins Heights, originally a retirement community, is a hidden gem for a slower life

I grew up in a small suburb of Chicago, a stone’s throw from the nation’s third largest city. I ditched the cold climate and high taxes for a slower, warmer lifestyle. My wife is a native Texan and grew up in Lakeside, Texas. We first came across our house in Jenkins Heights in 2005 and have been in the same home since. This is where we raised our daughter and son from kindergarten to college.
FORT WORTH, TX
DFWChild

Free Splash Pads & Play Fountains in Dallas-Fort Worth

Lawn sprinklers and the backyard water hose are lifesavers as the summer heats up to great and greater temps, but when you’re aching to get out of the house, there’s an easy and inexpensive way to level up the kids’ water play. Plenty of municipal splash pads, spray park and interactive fountains are open to the public and free to access. (For most, entry is absolutely free, unless they are located inside an aquatic center.) See below for which ones are nearest you.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

TEA finds education for medically fragile student insufficient

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWSDFW.COM) - As school comes to an end, a north Texas family says Fort Worth ISD failed to provide adequate education for their medically fragile, special needs child.  6th grader Cornell attends Jean McClung Middle School as a virtual student because he was born with one kidney. When in-person school began this year, grandma Bonnie Self said she was worried about Cornell's health. "Every day when he was in school, they were calling 3-4 times a day saying, somebody in the school has COVID," Self said.  "We pull(ed) him out because we know that he doesn't have much...
FORT WORTH, TX

