'Don't look down': Vietnam glass-bottomed bridge targets thrill-seekers

By Minh Nguyen, Thinh Nguyen
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MOC CHAU, Vietnam, May 30 (Reuters) - A mountain resort in Vietnam has opened a bridge with a bottom made of glass over a gorge 150 metres (492.13 ft) below to attract thrill-seeking tourists, the third such bridge in the Southeast Asian country.

The Bach Long suspension bridge, which translates as "White Dragon", is in Son La province, northwest of the capital, Hanoi, and bordering Laos.

"I dared not look down as I am afraid of heights," said one visitor, Vi Thi Thu, 22, who ventured onto the bridge after attending Saturday's opening ceremony, which included dragon dancing and ribbon cutting.

The reinforced glass used for the bridge has three layers, each 40mm thick, and can hold up to 450 people at a time, according to a statement from the facility's owner.

An aerial view of the Bach Long glass bridge at Moc Chau district in Son La province, Vietnam, May 28, 2022. Picture taken with a drone on May 28, 2022. REUTERS/Minh Nguyen

The bridge is 290 metres long between two peaks on either side of a gorge, plus a 342-metre pathway on the cliffside.

Guinness World Records lists a 562-metre glass-bottomed bridge in Qingyuan, in China's Guangdong province, as the world's longest.

"The engineering required to build that into the side of a cliff but maintain all the features of nature, the greenery, the rocks, it's been an amazing project," said Glen Pollard, a representative of Guinness World Record, who attended the opening ceremony.

The World Record Association, also a record-certifying body, has listedthe two-part Vietnamese bridge as the world's longest at 632 metres. Another visitor at the opening ceremony said he quickly overcame initial nerves when walking on the bridge.

"At first it makes you panic, but then if you walked over around 10 glass panels, that feeling is gone," said Tran Xuan Tinh, 72.

Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Gerry Doyle

