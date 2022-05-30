Light rail construction continues to affect traffic

The Metro Green Line Extension project anticipates the following road, lane and ramp closures in Eden Prairie as summer begins.

● June 1 through June 3: Expect inside lane closure of westbound Highway 62 for the installation of the permanent roadway barrier.

● June 1 through June 2: Expect overnight east and westbound lane closures under the Shady Oak Bridge for LRT bridge work.

● June 3 (evening) through June 6 (5 a.m.): Weather permitting, expect full closure of east and westbound Highway 212 near Shady Oak Road.

Ongoing in Eden Prairie:

● The entrance ramp from Valley View Road to eastbound Highway 212 remains closed until mid-June for grading and utility work.

● The westbound Highway 212 off-ramp to Shady Oak Road remains closed for LRT construction work until this autumn.

● West 70th Street is expected to reopen when station and track work are completed in mid-summer. Access to businesses along West 70th Street remains open via Shady Oak Road.

Weekly construction updates and recommended detours for the entire Metro Green Line Extension corridor in Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis are posted here by the Met Council.

Major closures elsewhere

Minnetonka

● Feltl Road at Smetana Road remains closed through autumn when work on the street bridge is expected to be completed.

Work continues this spring on the LRT bridge over Excelsior Boulevard and railroad tracks east of Highway 169 in Hopkins. October 26, 2021 photo by Jeff Strate

Hopkins

● Eastbound lanes of Excelsior Boulevard east of Highway 169 remain closed to construct the LRT bridge over the street and freight rail tracks.

● Blake Road is expected to be fully closed beginning June 6 for LRT and freight rail track work. This closure is expected to last about six weeks.

St. Louis Park

● Lane closures on Highway 7 near Beltline Boulevard are expected to start on May 31 and last for three to four weeks. Access to Monterey Avenue and Lynn Avenue will be eliminated. Access to local businesses will be maintained.

Minneapolis

● Cedar Lake Parkway is closed for constructing the Kenilworth LRT tunnel segment under Cedar Lake Parkway. The road is expected to reopen during spring 2023.

Send your questions and comments to:

1) Metro Green Line Extension Outreach Coordinator James Mockovciak: James.Mockovciak@metrotransit.org .

2) 24-Hour Construction Hotline at 612-373-3933.

3) The Metro Green Line Extension website is published by the Met Council.

Editors note: Writer Jeff Strate serves on EPLN’s Board of Directors. From February 2015 through February 2017, Jeff served as an at-large member on the SWLRT Community Advisory Committee.