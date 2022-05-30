LeRoy Wien, 102, passed away peacefully at his residence in The Waters of Eden Prairie on May 20.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and his beloved wife, Margaret.

Survived by his three daughters, Linda (Stephen) Levering, Kristi (Theodore) Hansen, and Terry Gerlach; grandchildren, Todd (Stacey) Levering, Tina BaDour, Brian Levering, and Scott Gerlach; five great-grandchildren, and sister, June Sykes.

Roy was best known for his moves on the dance floor and his great love of family, faith and golf. He lived a life of kindness and gratitude. He was a World War II veteran who served in the United States Navy.

The private family interment is at Fort Snelling.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Meetinghouse Church in Edina.