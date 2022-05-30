ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

TV tonight: amateur artists are in for a nude awakening

By Alexi Duggins and Jack Seale, Ali Catterall, Hollie Richardson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXHjH_0fuW4JcI00

Drawers Off: The Big Naked Painting Challenge

5.30pm, Channel 4

“In the studio we’ve got paints and colourful markers. Behind the curtain, somebody’s starkers!” A software developer and a barber are among the amateur artists having a nude awakening in this life drawing competition. Every evening throughout the week, enthusiastic host Jenny Eclair gives the contestants a new model to put on canvas using their skills, imagination and flair. They then mark each other out of 10 and the winning artist walks away with a £1,000 prize. Hollie Richardson

Springwatch

8pm, BBC Two

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan return to showcase the best of British wildlife. In tonight’s opener, Iolo Williams is having a gander at eagles and otters on the Isle of Mull, while Megan McCubbin visits Kielder Forest. Tomorrow: adders, owls and a lesser-spotted woodpecker. Ali Catterall

Britain’s Got Talent

8pm, ITV

In the first of the live semi-finals, which run through the week, the judges welcome back eight acts as well as golden buzzer performers Loren Allred, Axel Blake, Born to Perform, Keiichi Iwasaki and Flintz & T4ylor. The first finalist will be chosen via public vote and the second by the judges. HR

Silent Witness

9pm, BBC One

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsbQ3_0fuW4JcI00
Unclear intentions … Genesis Lynea and Emilia Fox in Silent Witness. Photograph: David Emery/BBC

Halfway into the 25th-anniversary season, Nikki (Emilia Fox) examines the butchered body of a man after his bloodied wife walks into a police station with a knife in her hand. Amanda Burton continues to enjoy her return as a shifty Sam Ryan – with her intentions still unclear. HR

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

9pm, BBC Two

It was only a matter of time before this smash hit of a podcast made its way to TV. The geordie comedy couple are joined by Craig Revel Horwood and his fiance, Jonathan Myring, for a poke around their relationship, listening to audience confessions and – hopefully – keeping the bickering short of a full-blown row. Alexi Duggins

The Time Traveler’s Wife

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Steven Moffat’s unstable emotional rollercoaster cranks back to the troubled youth of Claire (Rose Leslie), who is frustrated by her own linear experience of time. She recalls when she was the girl who waited (for Henry to visit) – and when her teen self wanted more. Jack Seale

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Amanda Lear: the androgynous muse to Dalí who made disco intellectual

At the peak of the disco era in the late 1970s, Amanda Lear, who had established herself as a singer after 15 years of being a Vogue model and muse to everyone from Salvador Dalí to Bryan Ferry, had a bone to pick. “Disco music is a fantastic medium, and it’s a pity not to use it intelligently: we used rock to communicate with youth,” she said in 1979. “What shocks me is seeing my colleagues, who sing well, sing idiocies. The music is good, the production is good, the singer is good. The lyrics are aberrant.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Burton
Person
Jenny Eclair
Person
Michaela Strachan
Person
Sam Ryan
Person
Emilia Fox
Person
Iolo Williams
Person
Loren Allred
Person
Craig Revel Horwood
Person
Chris Packham
Person
Rose Leslie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Awakening#Bbc One#Channel 4#British#Kielder Forest#Itv#Flintz T4ylor#Silent Witness
The Guardian

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The sheer size of the China trading relationship is why Australia has to share its feasts and famines with Beijing

Concentration on security and regional influence has distracted from the economic relationship with China, a key foundation of Australian prosperity. A high proportion of Chinese growth has been engineered by a large government-sponsored debt-fuelled infrastructure and property bender. This underpins demand for Australian products and services boosting incomes. The data...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
BBC
The Guardian

Outcry as China stops Pacific journalists questioning Wang Yi

Journalists covering the Chinese foreign minister’s tour of the Pacific say they have been blocked from filming or accessing events, and that not a single question from a Pacific journalist has been allowed to be asked of Wang Yi. The allegations raise serious press freedom concerns and alarm about...
CHINA
The Guardian

The Guardian

294K+
Followers
74K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy