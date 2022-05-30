ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Pedestrian fighting for life following hit-and-run crash in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is fighting for his life following a hit-and-run crash in Tucson late...

www.kold.com

Comments / 20

Cynthia Burt
2d ago

also pedestrians need to pay attention. cross at cross walks. Wear reflective clothing or carry a light. Tucson will always be a dark sky city due to Kitt Peak. I drive a lot at night. pedestrians do have the right of way, but use common sense. cars going 35 mph cannot stop on a dime. this is a major fear of mine - pedestrian walking out in the middle of a road and hitting them. same with bicyclists.

Reply
4
Debbie Johnson
2d ago

People slow down. Stop running red lights and stay off the phone. 🙏for the injured person.

Reply
5
BarrioChicas
2d ago

Yesterday, Sunday the light was green so vehicles moving east on Valencia and Midvale Park could go. As the traffic started, a man darted in and out of traffic forcing drivers to stop while he made his way and put his hand up to makes us stop on a GREEN LIGHT in the middle of traffic. NO, HE WAS NOT IN THE CROSSWALK but in the middle of the road. WTF is wrong with these people???? I have no sympathy if they are killed. He was dirty and looked just like the illegals coming into our country. No regards for our traffic laws.

Reply(2)
3
Related
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: 73-year-old man struck, killed on Coachline Boulevard

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Coachline Boulevard Wednesday morning, June 1. Police said the victim was a 73-year-old man, but did not release his name. The Marana Police Department closed Coachline between Armor Crest and Idle Wild Drive north of Twin Peaks...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Truck driver taken into custody after crash into Nogales Walmart

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nogales police say a truck driver intentionally crashed his tractor-trailer into a Walmart early Wednesday, June 1. According to the Nogales Police Department, Christian Andrews of New Mexico was taken into custody as part of a possible DUI investigation. The incident happened at the...
NOGALES, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
Nationwide Report

77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge died after a crash in Tucson involving two bicyclists (Tucson, AZ)

77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge died after a crash in Tucson involving two bicyclists (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge as the elderly woman who died of injuries she sustained following a crash on March 30, 2022 in Tucson. As per the initial information, the fatal accident involving two bicyclists took place at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Ajo Way and South 2nd Avenue. The investigation reports showed that a green 1997 Dodge Ram truck was heading southbound on 2nd Avenue [...]
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Woman seriously hurt in crash at Country Club, Drexel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Country Club Road and Drexel Road in Tucson on Monday, May 30. The Tucson Police Department said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. The woman’s injuries were initially listed as life-threatening but...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tpd#Cpr#Kold News 13
KOLD-TV

Three injured in dog attack near Limberlost

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were hospitalized after they were reportedly attacked by a dog on Monday, May 30. Pima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1000 block of West Prospect Lane, where they discovered a family dog had attacked three people. All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle crash at River, La Canada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash at River and La Canada in the Tucson area late Sunday, May 29. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash involved a motorcycle and SUV and that both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOLD-TV

Missing Pinal County teen may be with unknown man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who was recently reported missing. Authorities say Savannah Emerson was last seen near Bella Vista and Gantzel and may be trying to fly to Maryland with an unknown man. She was...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD searching for missing vulnerable teenager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are looking for a missing teenager. Kimberly Raymor, 17, was last seen on May 28th right before she was due at work. Her mother, Alexandra Raymor, said she received a call from Kim’s work that she never arrived, and that’s when worry set in.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Safford

SAFFORD, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was shot and died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers in Safford on Sunday, May 29. The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of U.S. Route 191. Safford Police Department Officers, Graham County Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
SAFFORD, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

MESA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials say a pedestrian was walking near the curb when he was hit and killed by a vehicle near 54th Street and University Drive. The...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kwhi.com

TUCSON MAN ARRESTED MONDAY AFTERNOON

A Tucson man was arrested Monday afternoon for trespassing. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 4:30, Officer Lawrence Garnett responded to the 2400 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a subject trespassing. After investigation, Gregory Wilson, 35 of Tucson, was located at the residence in violation of a verbal and written criminal trespass warning he was issued on Thursday. Wilson was taken into custody without incident for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Hiker found dead in remote part of Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A hiker was found dead in a remote part of Mount Lemmon early Monday, May 30. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a group of hikers came across an unresponsive man on the Arizona Trail. The PCSD said James Gregory Kahlstorf, 59, was...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy