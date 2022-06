Meredith Chin only had 20 minutes to tour her Spanish-style Venice, California, house before deciding to put an offer on it, but that was long enough for the writer-producer-director to picture her life there. “There was no chatter in my brain,” recalls Chin. “There was something about the energy. I felt like I could dedicate myself to making it home.” When she stepped out into the central courtyard for the first time, she envisioned transforming the space into an open-air movie theater where she could debut her work. “Last month I did a screening of my short film under the stars,” shares Chin. “I just felt really lucky that I could have that in my own personal space.”

