ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Beijing man sends 5,000 people into quarantine after breaking Covid isolation

By Helen Davidson in Taipei
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDx8g_0fuW2qNL00
China remains committed to its zero-Covid policy though some restrictions in Beijing and Shanghai have begun to ease as case numbers fall.

A Beijing man is under criminal investigation after he skipped out on mandated home isolation, prompting authorities to send his more than 5,000 neighbours into home or government quarantine. The actions by the man, who later tested positive, come as the Chinese capital and Shanghai begin to ease restrictions.

On Monday officials said the man, in his early 40s, had been told to isolate at home after he entered a shopping plaza deemed a risk area on 23 May. They alleged that during his period of isolation he “went out many times, and moved in the community, risking the spread of the epidemic”, before he and his wife tested positive five days later. In response, authorities ordered 258 people who lived in his building to go to government quarantine centre, and the more than 5,000 others who lived in the residential community to stay at home.

China has imposed harsh curbs on its population as it works to eliminate outbreaks of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19. China’s zero-Covid policy has come under criticism for its significant negative impact on the economy and people, particularly in Shanghai, but the country’s leader, Xi Jinping has doubled down on demands that it continue, and succeed.

The strict measures have sparked widespread frustration and exhaustion among residents, but with reported case numbers now dropping and restrictions beginning to ease, online people reacted angrily to the actions of the Beijing man.

“It’s been two days since it’s been cleared, what is this man doing? Doesn’t he want to clear the epidemic in Beijing? Does he have to come out and harm people when the situation is almost stable?” said one commenter.

“The community and the patient each share 50% responsibility, as the community did not install a door magnetic alarm … and there was a management responsibility which the community should shoulder,” said another.

On Sunday authorities reported 122 new community cases across the country, outside quarantine settings and including 102 asymptomatic carriers. In Beijing just 12 locally transmitted cases were reported on Sunday, and libraries, museums, theatres and gyms were allowed to reopen in areas where there had been none for at least seven days.

Beijing authorities had sought to avoid a mass lockdown but instead imposed travel curbs, enforced working from home in some districts, closed public venues, and conducted targeted lockdowns of individual buildings and areas.

In Shanghai, a months-long lockdown is set to end on Wednesday, and the government has announced a swathe of economic stimulus measures designed to address damage. At an unprecedented meeting with more than 10,000 officials last week, premier Li Keqiang warned the economy was at a “critical point”, and there would be dire consequences if officials did not act swiftly, and balanced Covid controls with economic growth.

Several regions have established “routinised” testing regimes requiring all residents to get a negative PCR result every two or three days in order to move about with more freedom. Testing sites have been established across cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and the provinces of Hebei, Henan, and Jiangxi. In the Sichuan city of Langzhong, authorities reversed a requirement for citizens to pay for their own mandatory weekly test, after public outcry. Longxi county in Gansu Province has also mandated weekly tests.

Additional reporting by Xiaoqian Zhu

Comments / 19

Kevin Arnold
2d ago

No the man didn’t send anybody into quarantine, quarantine is for sick people , locking people up who aren’t sick is incarceration

Reply
7
Michael-Kjell Luminis
2d ago

[Did the man "send" them to quarantine or did a tyrannical medical dictatorship force them?]

Reply(1)
12
michael
2d ago

China is directly responsible for releasing the Chinese virus covid-19. China owes the world

Reply(1)
8
Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Person
Xi Jinping
Vice

North Korea ‘Sending Out SOS’ as It Admits Unnamed Disease Has Spread to 350,000 People

North Korea’s recently revealed COVID-19 outbreak may have already infected hundreds of thousands of people over the past month, according to the country’s state media. An article, published Friday by the country’s international broadcasting service the Voice of Korea, revealed that an “obscure febrile disease has been explosively spread and expanded on a nationwide scale since late April, producing more than 350,000 persons in a fever in a short time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

How North Korea Went from ‘Zero COVID’ to 1.2 Million Cases in 72 Hours

It took almost two and a half years for SARS-CoV-2 to travel from the Chinese city of Wuhan to the North Korean capital Pyongyang. That’s according to the North Korean government, which until late last week had firmly denied any confirmed cases of the virus within their borders—a distinction that had made them one of only three countries worldwide to have remained uncontaminated by the pandemic to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Beijing#Economy#Chinese#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Hebei, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

294K+
Followers
74K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy