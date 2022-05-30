ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg Cancels Upcoming Non-U.S. Shows, Citing “Unforeseen Scheduling Conflicts”

By Kimberly Nordyke
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgmXN_0fuW25Pn00

Snoop Dogg has canceled his upcoming non-U.S. shows, citing “unforeseen scheduling conflicts” as the reason.

A statement posted to his Instagram account Sunday says those conflicts include “family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects.” It added that Snoop “regrets” the cancellations.

“He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show,” the statement read. “He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future.”

The statement noted that all tickets will be refunded and that Snoop will perform at the rest of his 2022 U.S. tour dates as scheduled.

The post was captioned: “FROM THE DESK OF SNOOP DOGG.”

The rapper had been scheduled to perform concerts at venues across Europe — including Great Britain, Finland, France, Germany and Ireland — from Aug. 26 to Sept. 19.

