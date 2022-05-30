ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area sees record home sales in April

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association saw record home sales in April, despite rising interest rates.

Devin Taylor, the association’s president-elect, said the $43.1 million in home sales last month was a “32% increase over last April’s $32.8 million.”

“We’re weren’t expecting this,” Michelle Wiesman, board president, said. “We figured interest rates might slow sales in April. But they didn’t.”

A 30-year fixed mortgage could get a 2.75% interest rate not all that long ago, she said.

But Wiesman said she was quoted a 5.2% rate last week.

“That’s a pretty good jump,” she said. “But a lot of people are still in the market for a home.”

But across the country, the National Association of Realtors reported that “existing-home sales recorded a third straight month of declines, slipping slightly in April.”

“Higher home prices and sharply higher mortgage rates have reduced buyer activity,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said earlier this month. “It looks like more declines are imminent in the upcoming months, and we’ll likely return to the pre-pandemic home sales activity after the remarkable surge over the past two years.”

Wiesman said the Owensboro market is different than the national market.

During the Great Recession of 2008-09, she said, “Owensboro held its market share better than a lot of cities.”

Association records show that 199 homes sold here in April.

That’s up from 172 a year earlier and 144 in April 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was only a month old.

Wiesman said, “Our market statistics go back to 2013. And April’s 199 homes sold is the most in recorded history. That is incredible with the inventory challenges we’ve been facing.”

She said April ended with 167 sales pending and 163 active listings.

“Things are still looking good this month,” Wiesman said. “We expect houses will stay on the market longer, but everything is still looking good.”

The median price of homes sold was $185,000.

That was up from $165,000 a year earlier and $147,450 in 2020.

Wiesman said, “The days on market relaxed a bit in April. But the market still shows incredible strength locally.”

Yun said the national market “is quite unusual as sales are coming down, but listed homes are still selling swiftly, and home prices are much higher than a year ago.”

He said, “An increasing number of buyers with short tenure expectations could opt for 5-year adjustable-rate mortgages, thereby assuring fixed payments over five years because of the rate reset.”

But Yun said, “The cash buyers, not impacted by mortgage rate changes, remain elevated.”

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

