ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

American Legion honors fallen during Memorial Day commemoration

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLqmg_0fuW1TNN00

The Veterans’ Triangle at Elmwood Cemetery was serene Sunday afternoon. The grass was neatly trimmed, and the grave markers were adorned with small American flags.

The servicemen laid to rest in the Veterans’ Triangle were all, at one time, members of the American Legion, and members of the James L. Yates American Legion Post 9 see the upkeep of the Veterans Triangle as a duty.

“We make sure it’s mowed and trimmed,” Post 9 auxiliary president Laura Morris said. The Veterans’ Triangle is where the American Legion buries veterans who do not have the financial resources to pay for burial services.

Legion members, local officials and members of the public gathered Sunday to pay tribute to the veterans at rest in the Triangle, and to remember the sacrifices of all service members who served, and sometimes made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The event is always solemn, but Sunday’s event was not focused solely on veterans of wars fought decades in the past. Post 9 commander Charlie Lagadinos recited the names of the 13 service members killed last August, during a terrorist attack at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. The service members were part of the help Afghan citizens trying to flee the country, which was expected to fall to the Taliban after U.S. troops withdrew.

“Their mission was noble, to evacuate civilians desperate to escape a brutish regime,” Lagadinos said. The service men and women killed were mostly in their 20s. One of the oldest was in his third tour of duty in Afghanistan, while one of the youngest had only been in the country for about a week, Lagadinos said.

“They represent the best of a generation,” Lagadinos said. Those service men and women joined the armed forces, “so serve America, and to make life better for others,” he said.

“Not only are these men and women forever in our hearts; for those that knew them, they are forever young,” Lagadinos said.

From the American Revolution to the global war on terrorism, more than one million Americans have been killed while serving their country in the armed forces, Lagadinos said.

Members of all the branches or service were represented at Sunday’s ceremony, and the audience thanked them as their service anthems were played.

“Memorial Day is about gratitude and remembrance,” Lagadinos said. “The reason there is a memorial day, the reason we are gathered here, is to remember the ones that made our way of life possible.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Comments / 0

Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Honoring, remembering those who have fallen

Saturday, the Dubois County Veterans Council held the annual Memorial Day observance at the Dubois County Veterans Monument in Huntingburg. Colonel John Topper was the guest speaker at the event. He recounted his time in Vietnam including the deaths of the men he served with and the tragedy of what...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fallen Muhlenberg County veteran honored in Frankfort

(WEHT) – On this Memorial Day, the Kentucky National Guard honored those who lost their lives in service to our country. Thirteen names were added to the Kentucky National Guard memorial in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear spoke to honor the fallen veterans. “We’re here today to honor those Kentuckians who service in defense of the […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

City of Henderson hosting free Father's Day Breakfast

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say they're planning to host a free event for dads and their kids. On Saturday, June 11, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department will hold a free Father's Day Breakfast Celebration. The celebration will happen on that morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville veteran organization in need of laundry supplies

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The American Legion Auxiliary, Kapperman Post #44 in Newburgh is asking for your help to support a local veteran organization in need. The Post says laundry supplies are needed at Lucas Place II, an organization in Evansville that provides permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans with disabilities. “This is a great […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daviess County, KY
Society
Daviess County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
104.1 WIKY

Free Father’s Day Breakfast

The City of Henderson Parks & Recreation Department will host a Father’s Day Breakfast Celebration at the John F. Kennedy Community Center on Saturday, June 11. All fathers and children are invited to this FREE Breakfast that will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. All you care to...
HENDERSON, KY
jpinews.com

Neighbors makes history for Metcalfe

Metcalfe native Amy Neighbors made history in May by being the first woman from Metcalfe County to be elected to the House of Representatives. She won the crowded primary in House District 21 and is unopposed in the November election. She has the prestige of also being the first woman...
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh hosts 2nd annual Strawberry Social

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Historic Newburgh Inc. hosted its second annual Strawberry Social on May 29 from 12-4 p.m. The event was held at the Old Lock and Dam, Allen Family Amphitheater and everywhere on the road between. Eyewitness News was told about 1,100 strawberry shortcakes were sold. About 50 craft and food vendors served […]
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Commemoration#The American Legion#Elmwood Cemetery#Veterans#The Veterans Triangle#Afghan#Taliban
14news.com

Confederate statue removed from base in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After years of debate, the statue of a confederate soldier on the Daviess Co. Courthouse lawn has been moved. Tuesday, it was moved from its base. 14 News was told it was taken to the Daviess Co. Operations Center. In 2020, the Fiscal Court voted to...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Appeal filed for Confederate statue in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An attorney for the Daughters of the Confederacy confirms to Eyewitness News that the organization will appeal a judge’s ruling concerning the Confederate statue in Daviess County. The Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) is appealing the recent ruling that the Confederate monument on the Daviess County […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Downtown Jasper to receive new look soon

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Renovations have begun in Downtown Jasper! City officials say a revitalization project is underway. Crews will first start building a new waterline. According to officials, no street closures are planned at this time. The waterline is expected to be completed by January 4 with work on the northeast quadrant beginning on […]
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs awarded revitalization grant

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – Dawson Springs is getting $750,000 dollars from the National Park Service (NPS) as they continue on the road to recovery. The Western Kentucky town is one of eleven communities across the country to receive a Paul Bruhn Revitalization Grant. The Pennyrile Area Development District says the grant will help create […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
News Enterprise

How a man and his beloved pet survived a tornado

More than five months after the tornado tore apart parts of Hopkins County, people still are working on picking up their lives. It’s no different for one man from Barnsley and his beloved companion, a dog named Patches. The two narrowly survived the tornado and they still are struggling to survive each day with the help of friends and neighbors.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

St. Vincent Ascension Health getting sued for vaccine mandate

INDIANA (WEHT) – An Evansville hospital is part of a lawsuit in which workers claim they were forced to compromise their religious beliefs. More than sixty workers from Ascension Health have filed a lawsuit saying the company violated their religious beliefs by firing them when they refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Ascension Health is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Greenville fireman passes away

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department (GFD) has lost one of its own. Former GFD member Tony “Louis” Mozone has passed away. Mozone joined the GFD in 2017 and served until he was forced to step down due to medical reasons. The department says that Mozone loved to make everyone laugh and always […]
GREENVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky police department addresses community concerns about school safety

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — It’s been one week since a gunman entered a Texas elementary school and began firing, killing 19 children and two teachers. Three days later, the director of the Texas Public Safety director said it was the wrong decision for local police to not immediately breach the classroom door. Ninety minutes ticked away at Robb Elementary School until law enforcement shot the suspect.
TAYLORSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County accepting applications starting Wednesday

In western Kentucky, officials with Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County say they'll be accepting new applicants soon. Starting Wednesday, June 1, the organizations says it will start taking applications for potential habitat homeowners. After starting Wednesday, applications will be accepted through June 27. Habitat officials say tat potential applicant...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Reitz Memorial High School student-athlete honored with statewide award

An Evansville high schooler is one of four Indiana student athletes being recognized through a statewide award. Evansville resident and Reitz Memorial High School student Dominic Norman has been announced as a recipient of a 2022 Thomas A. Brady MD Comeback Scholarship Award. The award is presented by Forté Orthopedic...
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: June 3-5

Sunset Cruisers is hosting an excellent car show in Owensboro this weekend at the Downtown Cruise In. On Saturday, June 4, you can check out the coolest makes and models from General Motors from 4-8 p.m. While the cars will be the highlight of the show, guests can also enjoy a variety of door prizes (and it’s only for the ladies this round!), a GM Recognition Award, and all of the restaurants, bars and boutiques spread across downtown Owensboro. You can enter the Downtown Cruise In at 3rd and Daviess Streets.
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
275
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy