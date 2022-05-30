ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg County, KY

Festival Square to honor Everlys, Prine

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago

From 1988 to 2002, the Everly Brothers — Don and Phil — drew thousands of fans from as far away as Europe to their annual Everly Brothers Homecoming Music Festival in Central.

And John Prine, who performed at many of those festivals, made Muhlenberg County famous with his 1971 recording of “Paradise” — “Daddy won’t you take me back to Muhlenberg County/Down by the Green River where Paradise lay.”

Now, Central City and Muhlenberg County are reaching back to those days to honor all three and hopefully draw fans from across the United States and Europe.

Freddie Mayes, executive director of Central City Tourism, said that after all three musicians died, the community wanted to do something to honor them.

Phil Everly died in 2014, Prine in 2020 and Don Everly in 2021.

“They were the heart and soul of the festivals,” he said.

The festivals were hugely popular, with such acts as Keith Urban, Trace Adkins, Jim Walker, Travis Tritt, Chet Adkins, Tammy Wynette, Bo Diddley and Billy Ray Cyrus.

In 1990, officials estimated 18,000 to 20,000 people attended the third annual Everly Brothers Homecoming Music Festival at Central City Elementary School.

Now, Mayes said, the community is creating Festival Square on a one-block green space by Farmers Bank & Trust on the corner of Broad and First streets downtown.

Life-sized bronze statues of the three are being created by Marble Cast Products of Salt Lake City, Utah, for unveiling on the Square in September.

Don Everly was 5-foot-10, Phil Everly was 6-foot-1 and Prine was 5-foot-7.

The project will cost around $500,000, Mayes said.

He said much of the money has been raised, and now the community is turning to the public — especially the fans — to raise the rest.

“We’ve heard from fans in Europe who are planning to come to the unveiling,” Mayes said.

Prine sang, “When I die let my ashes float down the Green River/Let my soul roll on up to the Rochester dam.”

When he died, his family honored those lyrics, Mayse said, and Prine’s ashes were spread there.

Now, he said, the county is working on a memorial to be placed by the dam.

Fans are already bringing flowers to the site, Mayes said.

The community is also offering kayaking and canoeing on Green River past the sites mentioned in the song, Mayes said.

Fans can also find the Muhlenberg Music Museum, which features exhibits about the Everly Brothers, Merle Travis, Dave Rich, Spider Rich, James Best, Billy Harlan, Jim Walker and Prine.

People who want to donate to the Festival Square project can go to www.festivalsquarecentralcityky.com.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

News Break
Politics
