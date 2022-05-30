ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field of tomatoes interfered with development of Moreland Park

By Nathan Havenner
 2 days ago
Tony Cessna rides his bicycle along the walking path at Moreland Park on Thursday during an afternoon workout. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

With more than 90 years of history, Owensboro’s Moreland Park has been providing generations of city residents with opportunity for outdoor fun. However, when the park was acquired in 1930, area children had to wait a while for the fun to begin.

The park is named for early Daviess County resident Alexander Moreland, who once owned the land.

The Owensboro Messenger reported in its Feb. 24, 1930, edition that before the newly-purchased city park could be utilized as a community gathering place, it would first be home to a field of tomatoes.

“Children of the west end, and especially of the Parrish and Grand Avenue section, who were planning to spend many happy hours at play this spring and summer in Moreland Park, recently acquired by the City of Owensboro, will have to wait at least a year or more before they will realize their dreams,” the newspaper reported. “Already a large portion of the 36-acre park has been plowed up, and it is understood that only the wooded tract will remain untouched in order to cultivate 27 acres of tomatoes.”

Owensboro Mayor J.U. Medley and city commissioners reportedly decided to cultivate the land in tomatoes to help rid it of the broomsage — tall, woody shrubs — that covered the ground.

The newspaper reported that grass seed would finally be planted the following fall.

Amanda Rogers, parks director, said Moreland Park has a lot to offer the community.

One such highlight at the park at 1215 Hickman Ave. is the Storybook Walk. Installed in 2019 as a partnership between the parks department and the Daviess County Public Library, the walk comprises a series of upright sign holders that display a storybook.

“If you are the parent of a younger child, you can walk the trail, and as you are walking the trail, you can stop and read to your children as well,” Rogers said. “So it kind of merges that physical fitness component with education and literacy, which we know all three of those, education, literacy and physical fitness, are all significant to the development of a child in our community.”

Rogers said the Storybook Walk is updated by the library at least quarterly, ensuring a fresh experience for returning visitors to the park.

The Edge Ice Center and Owensboro Sportscenter, across from the park’s greenspace on Hickman Avenue, are also part of the park.

“That whole block, in theory and on paper, is Moreland Park as well,” she said. “People don’t think of that side of the street as Moreland Park, but as far as how we maintain it and our records, it is Moreland Park as well.”

While today’s park amenities include little league fields, 12 tennis courts, a basketball court and practice tennis wall, just to name a few, Rogers said there is one element from the park’s past that is still fondly remembered by city residents today.

“In 1948 or 1949, they had a swimming pool right outside of the Sportscenter,” she said.

Rogers said through the years she has heard that the parks department’s first swimming pool was shaped as either a football or a fish.

“I have heard lots of stories through the years about the Sportscenter pool and what a community gathering place it really was, from basically the 50s through the 70s,” she said.

