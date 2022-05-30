Library to host Heirloom Festival

Local collectors and antique aficionados are invited to attend the Historical Heirloom Expo at the Daviess County Public Library next month.

Event organizer Aleah Gabbard, library associate, said she would like to host an event that not only brings together members of the Owensboro and Daviess County community, but also helps raise awareness of the library’s Kentucky Room, which is its historical and genealogical center.

“We were hoping for people to bring in either vintage items or vintage-inspired items,” she said.

Collectors are invited to set up a display to share or sell their items in the library’s Reading Garden, 2020 Frederica St.

“I was thinking of what inspires people most,” Gabbard said. “I know that flea markets and such are really popular in Daviess County, so I thought this would be a fun and free way to bring awareness to the Kentucky Room.”

Owensboro Coin Club members will be on hand to share their collections and discuss their club, and there will also be Native American arrowheads for sale and a variety of artwork by local artists.

“We have come across that there are a lot of local artists in town that want to display or sell their artwork, so there will be a lot of art for sale,” she said.

Gabbard said she would love to have some veterans participate in the event. She is interested in featuring a display of military memorabilia.

Other items the library is interested in featuring at the expo include distillery bottles, family photographs, recipes, farm equipment, hand-crafted or vintage furniture, vintage toys, handmade quilts, vintage jewelry, cast-iron skillets and kitchenware.

Gabbard said local car enthusiasts are also welcome to display their historic vehicles during the event, scheduled for 1-5 p.m. June 7 at the library.

“It is really open to anything; items can tell so much of Daviess County’s history, and I want to reflect the local Daviess County culture,” she said, “and I think the best way of doing that is just to see what the populous owns and what they think is interesting and what these items can tell about themselves and their families histories.”