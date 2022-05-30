TedX apologizes for surprise Betsy Johnson appearance
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Betsy Johnson, the gubernatorial candidate not affiliated with either the Democrats or Republicans, was booed by the attendees at TedX Portland when she made a surprise appearance to talk on Saturday.
Several attendees later said on social media they did not go to a TedX talk for a “campaign event.” They also criticized her stance on gun control legislation.
In a statement, TedX Portland said, “Having a potential political candidate for public office on stage was not the right decision. We apologize for the error in judgement.”
Johnson replied to the criticism, also in a statement.
"While the vast majority of people were supportive, a few folks tried to shut down productive dialogue. That's unfortunate, but I remain undaunted."
