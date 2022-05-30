ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

List with the experts!

KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Schaub – Heather Hendricks – Marcia Taylor. 870-656-7888 (call/text) – 870-425-6356...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Sales Tax numbers in good standing for May

May reflected another positive month for Baxter County’s sales tax numbers.The county collected a total of $891,596 from its 1.25% sales tax for the month, keeping 56% of that revenue and distributing the rest among the county’s nine cities based on their population. According to figures released by...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Gas prices in the Ozarks spike above $4 per gallon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices in the Ozarks rose above $4 a gallon for unleaded this week. Many stations in Springfield rose 30 cents in the last two days from last week’s average of $3.99. The national average for a gallon of gas jumped by five cents to $4.67 a gallon. According to AAA, drivers in Missouri pay an average of $4.24 a gallon. In Arkansas, the average price rose to $4.19.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksfn.com

Grow Smart, LLC

Locations: Viola, Mountain View and Pineville, Ark., Missouri locations: Hartville and Willow Springs. History: The Grow Smart location in Viola, Ark., began about five years. The Pineville location was the first in Arkansas, followed by Viola and Mountain View. Products and Services: Viola manager Joe Stender said the Pineville location...
VIOLA, AR
KTLO

Congratulations, Hunter!

Pictured (Left to Right): Jeremy Welch, Store Manager, Hannah Walker, Board Member & YF&R Committee Chairman and student Hunter Cordell. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee has announced the May recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Hunter Cordell. Hunter is a member of the Cotter FFA Chapter and the son of Josh and Tina Cordell.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
Mountain Home, AR
Real Estate
Mountain Home, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Mountain Home, AR
KHBS

Walmart holds shareholders concerts, celebration this week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walmart will hold a large Friday celebration for shareholders and employees for the first time since 2019. The event will be held on June 3, 2022. This is two days after Christina Aguilera will perform a special Walmart Associates Concert in Fayetteville. Other events include a...
ozarkradionews.com

Ozarks Healthcare Dermatology relocates to New Space

WEST PLAINS, MO – As of Tuesday, May 31, Ozarks Healthcare Dermatology is now operating at 1210 N. Kentucky Ave. in West Plains (previous location of Ozarks Healthcare Orthopedics and Spine and Podiatry). Parking is accessible for patients seeing Dr. Leslie Marshall, dermatologist at Ozarks Healthcare Dermatology, outside of...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Norma ‘Gail’ Pool, 72, Mountain Home (Roller)

Ms. Norma “Gail” Pool, 72, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, in Flippin, Arkansas. She was born on July 16, 1949, in Meridian, Mississippi to Billy and Nena (Buntin) Pool. She was a cashier at Walmart for many years. Gail is survived by sister:...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
5NEWS

Springdale SWEPCO customers to expect three-hour power outage

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is making Springdale customers aware of a planned power outage on Wednesday, June 1. On Wednesday, customers in the 600-900 blocks of the East Emma Avenue service area can expect a three-hour power outage starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m.
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Ktlo#The Ozarks Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
emountainwave.com

Benefit Concert to take place

Expenses, June 3, 2022, Heath Sanders will be performing at the Charles Daniel Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are minimum donation $20 and are available at the DOOR or Bank OZK in Marshall, Clinton, and Mountain Home.
MARSHALL, AR
KTLO

Lockeroom begins season at Batesville

Another season begins Tuesday for the Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team. The Lockeroom’s opener is on the road as they meet Batesville. Mountain Home is coming off a season in which they finished 26-11. The Lockeroom wrapped up the year with a loss to Fort Smith in the Arkansas Senior AAA State Tournament at Conway.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Walleye production high on Bull Shoals, Norfork lakes

Photo courtesy of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. MOUNTAIN HOME  High-water events in recent years are paying off in a big walleye bite on Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes, not only this spring but for the last several years, according to anglers from local fishing clubs, resort owners and guides on the lakes.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

May rainfall ranks in top 10, area way ahead on rainfall for year

It’s a phrase we’ve heard over and over in the past 10-12 years in the Twin Lakes Area: “we are above normal for rainfall year to date.” And this year is no different. As we head into June, once again we are well above average in rainfall for the first five months of the year and the rainfall for the month of May ranks in the top ten May rainfalls of all time.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy