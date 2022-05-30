List with the experts!

May reflected another positive month for Baxter County’s sales tax numbers.The county collected a total of $891,596 from its 1.25% sales tax for the month, keeping 56% of that revenue and distributing the rest among the county’s nine cities based on their population. According to figures released by...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices in the Ozarks rose above $4 a gallon for unleaded this week. Many stations in Springfield rose 30 cents in the last two days from last week’s average of $3.99. The national average for a gallon of gas jumped by five cents to $4.67 a gallon. According to AAA, drivers in Missouri pay an average of $4.24 a gallon. In Arkansas, the average price rose to $4.19.
Locations: Viola, Mountain View and Pineville, Ark., Missouri locations: Hartville and Willow Springs. History: The Grow Smart location in Viola, Ark., began about five years. The Pineville location was the first in Arkansas, followed by Viola and Mountain View. Products and Services: Viola manager Joe Stender said the Pineville location...
Pictured (Left to Right): Jeremy Welch, Store Manager, Hannah Walker, Board Member & YF&R Committee Chairman and student Hunter Cordell. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee has announced the May recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Hunter Cordell. Hunter is a member of the Cotter FFA Chapter and the son of Josh and Tina Cordell.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walmart will hold a large Friday celebration for shareholders and employees for the first time since 2019. The event will be held on June 3, 2022. This is two days after Christina Aguilera will perform a special Walmart Associates Concert in Fayetteville. Other events include a...
WEST PLAINS, MO – As of Tuesday, May 31, Ozarks Healthcare Dermatology is now operating at 1210 N. Kentucky Ave. in West Plains (previous location of Ozarks Healthcare Orthopedics and Spine and Podiatry). Parking is accessible for patients seeing Dr. Leslie Marshall, dermatologist at Ozarks Healthcare Dermatology, outside of...
Ms. Norma “Gail” Pool, 72, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, in Flippin, Arkansas. She was born on July 16, 1949, in Meridian, Mississippi to Billy and Nena (Buntin) Pool. She was a cashier at Walmart for many years. Gail is survived by sister:...
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is making Springdale customers aware of a planned power outage on Wednesday, June 1. On Wednesday, customers in the 600-900 blocks of the East Emma Avenue service area can expect a three-hour power outage starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled a full road closure for Highway 178 across Bull Shoals Dam to deploy and remove equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam’s sluice gates. The road will be closed beginning Wednesday morning at 7 through Thursday evening at 5. The...
Expenses, June 3, 2022, Heath Sanders will be performing at the Charles Daniel Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are minimum donation $20 and are available at the DOOR or Bank OZK in Marshall, Clinton, and Mountain Home.
Another season begins Tuesday for the Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team. The Lockeroom’s opener is on the road as they meet Batesville. Mountain Home is coming off a season in which they finished 26-11. The Lockeroom wrapped up the year with a loss to Fort Smith in the Arkansas Senior AAA State Tournament at Conway.
Photo courtesy of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. MOUNTAIN HOME High-water events in recent years are paying off in a big walleye bite on Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes, not only this spring but for the last several years, according to anglers from local fishing clubs, resort owners and guides on the lakes.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council Members are expected to hold a public hearing and discuss entering into an agreement to form a community improvement district in the area where the new Buc-ee’s will be built. The 53,000-square-foot travel center with 100 fuel pumps will be located at I-44 and Mulroy Road. The new Buc-ee’s […]
It’s a phrase we’ve heard over and over in the past 10-12 years in the Twin Lakes Area: “we are above normal for rainfall year to date.” And this year is no different. As we head into June, once again we are well above average in rainfall for the first five months of the year and the rainfall for the month of May ranks in the top ten May rainfalls of all time.
People who like to get away, or enjoy the outdoors, always seem to be looking for different places to stay that gives you a little bit of both. If you happen to like the look and feel of a treehouse, then I think I have the place for you. It is only 3 hours away.
