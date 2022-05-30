List with the experts!

It’s a phrase we’ve heard over and over in the past 10-12 years in the Twin Lakes Area: “we are above normal for rainfall year to date.” And this year is no different. As we head into June, once again we are well above average in rainfall for the first five months of the year and the rainfall for the month of May ranks in the top ten May rainfalls of all time.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO