Texas Governor Greg Abbott is booed as he visits Uvalde school: ‘Shame on you’

By Sravasti Dasgupta
 2 days ago

Texas governor Greg Abbott faced a jeering crowd on Sunday as he visited the site of the school shooting in Uvalde.

Last Tuesday, 21 people including 19 children were killed at Robb Elementary School after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos went on a shooting spree.

The governor and his Republican colleagues have faced criticism in the aftermath of the shooting for the state’s gun laws, which facilitate the easy availability of weapons.

On Sunday, Mr Abbott arrived to meet president Joe Biden, who was also visiting the shooting site.

As soon as the governor arrived and wheeled past the memorial that had been set up for victims of the shootout, several people in the crowd started jeering and booing at him.

One man could be heard shouting: “We need change, governor.

“Our children are under constant attack in this community. We need help.”

Another voice in the crowd could be heard shouting “shame on you, Abbott”, according to Reuters.

At a press conference on Friday, Mr Abbott said that earlier statements he had made about law enforcement’s quick reaction to the massacre had been wrong, but that he had just repeated what he had been told.

His admission came hours after a top Texas police official admitted that officers in Uvalde made the “wrong decision” in waiting outside the classroom that was the site of the shootout rather than storm it.

“Law enforcement is going to earn the trust of the public by making sure they thoroughly and exhaustively investigate exactly what happened,” Mr Abbott said on Friday .

On Wednesday, the day after the attack, Mr Abbott had claimed that the police had prevented an even worse tragedy with their “quick response” and praised their actions.

Texas has seen eight mass shootings in the last 13 years as gun laws have been eased in the state, reported the Texas Tribune .

The state expanded gun laws as late as September last year and brought in laws that allowed more people to possess handguns.

The most recent law allows gun owners to openly carry a handgun without going through the requirements of needing a licence, background check or any training.

Comments / 245

Dan55
2d ago

Good for them. A little dose of reality will do that physically, mentally and morally defective stool sample ' wheels a-butt', some good.

Reply(10)
56
Donna Ramires
1d ago

good for them for booing Governor Abbott that's not the only thing that should happen to him he should be removed from office the police that took their time going into the school should all be fired because maybe if they would have went in a little sooner all these kids wouldn't have been killed I don't know why we can't install something on the doors when all the kids are in school that the doors lock and they can't be opened until till somebody rings a bell and then you go see who's at the door we have that we have that and some of the businesses out here in Las Vegas the doors are locked and you have to ring a bell and then they come and see who it is and then if they want to let you in they'll let you in I don't know why we can't do that with the schools

Reply
33
Ambrosio Angeles
14h ago

I just found out that the officers involved at the Uvalde massacre are not wanting to Cooperate with the local investigation being led by their DPS ,Investigators and this only tells me that the officers involved screwed up Big and believe that they are above accountability and the Law ,the local lawmakers may have no other alternative but to disband the officers involved.

Reply(2)
7
