Vacaville Police Arrest Man in Shooting at Fiesta Day Celebration

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVacaville police arrested an 18-year-old Suisun City resident they say shot and wounded an 18-year-old Fairfield man Sunday night at the city's Fiesta Days celebration, according to the police department....

www.nbcbayarea.com

KCRA.com

Man dies after fight with neighbor outside Fairfield home, police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man has died Tuesday morning after a fight with his neighbor, the Fairfield Police Department said. Officers are investigating it as homicide. Police said they were called to a hospital shortly before 11 a.m. about a 56-year-old man with stab wounds. This report led officers to go to a house in the 1200 block of Willet Court. There, they found a 41-year-old man dead inside his home.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘There Was A Lot Of Panic’: Off-Duty Vacaville Officer Speaks After Tackling Suspected Gunman At Fiesta Days

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The gunman in the Fiesta Days shooting over the weekend was stopped by an off-duty Vacaville police officer as families ran for cover. A TikTok video shows people running in fear following the shooting Sunday night. “There’s gunshots, there’s gunshots over there,” a woman yells in the video. Vacaville Police Corporal Aaron Love was off duty in street clothes and heard a gunshot, then saw people running. “There was a lot of screaming,” Cpl. Love said. “There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of panic.” Corporal Love saw people in the crowd pointing out the gunman, trying to hide...
VACAVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Teen accused of criminal threats against Wheatland High School

A 17-year-old in Olivehurst has been arrested and accused of criminal threats against Wheatland High School. The teen was allegedly behind a social media post that depicted a Wheatland Union High School 2022 stole and two rifles in the background. The caption said, “Y’all ready for graduation WUHS!!”
WHEATLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Police Announce Arrest Of Felon With A Gun

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The Rocklin Police Department announced the arrest of a felon found in possession of a gun. On Sunday, an officer was on patrol in the area of Rocklin Road and Interstate 80 when they conducted a traffic stop due to a code violation. The officer confirmed that the driver was on parole for shooting into an inhabited dwelling/vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded firearm underneath the passenger seat. The suspect, 21-year-old Antwan Taylor of Stockton, was arrested for several firearms violations, including a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
ROCKLIN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Fiesta#Violent Crime#Facebook Sunday
KRON4 News

Police search for missing San Jose man

CORRECTION: This story initially stated Gregory Riedl was last seen at I-880 and Forest Lane. In fact, he was last seen at I-880 and Forest Avenue. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department and California Highway Patrol are searching for a missing man. CHP issued a Silver Alert for Gregory Riedl, 66, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Police Respond To Social Media Post About Possible Teen Shooting

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Yesterday, the West Sacramento Police Department responded to a social media post about a possible teen shooting. On Monday, at about 4 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood east of Jefferson Boulevard and Linden Road. After searching the area, officers found no evidence of a shooting. Later on in the morning, around 9 a.m., a resident walking on the Clarksburg Trail found what appeared to be a shell casing. Currently, no one has reported being the victim of a shooting.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo police captain leaving to take job in Las Vegas

VALLEJO – Police Chief Shawny Williams is losing another member of his command staff as Capt. Jason Potts has accepted a position with the Department of Public Safety for the City of Las Vegas, Potts confirmed to the Vallejo Sun on Tuesday. In Las Vegas, Potts will lead the...
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Body Found in Antioch Marina: Police

A body was found in the Antioch marina on Monday afternoon, police said. Officers received a call at around 3:45 p.m. from a man who said he saw a body lying face down in the water while he was out in a small canoe. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brawl in San Francisco SoMa leads to shooting; 1 injured

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – San Francisco police said they're investigating a shooting in San Francisco early Monday morning that left a 27-year-old man injured.The shooting was reported at 2:23 a.m. in the 500 block of Howard Street following a physical altercation between several people, police said.Someone fired two shots at the victim, who was struck by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.The suspected shooter remains at large and no description of the suspect was immediately released by San Francisco police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Bancroft Avenue [Oakland, CA]

63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Bancroft Avenue. Just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Bancroft Avenue after receiving reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to preliminary investigations, several vehicles of unknown make or model were traveling eastbound on Bancroft Avenue when they...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Hang-Gliding Accident at Park in Milpitas

A man died and a woman was injured in a hang-gliding accident Monday at Ed R. Levin County Park in Milpitas, authorities said. The Milpitas Fire Department released a few more details about the crash at approximately 8:25 p.m., including that the woman involved in the crash was sent to the hospital in critical condition. Her current condition is not known.
MILPITAS, CA
ABC10

1 person dead, 1 injured after crash in Orangevale

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Orangevale. The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released at this time, but the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District confirmed one person died and another person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened...
ORANGEVALE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Sheriffs Office Confirmed Body Recovered in Delta Waters in Antioch

On Monday, May 30, 2022, at about 3:53 PM, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol was dispatched to a report of a body that was floating on the water on the San Joaquin River near the Antioch marina boat ramp. Marine patrol deputy sheriffs arrived and recovered the body,...
ANTIOCH, CA

