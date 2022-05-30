ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum Crowned First Larry Bird Trophy Winner

SLAM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics are on their way to their first NBA Finals since 2010 after the C’s beat the Miami Heat, 100-96, on the road in Game 7. The Celtics’ Eastern Conference Finals series win was largely thanks to their efforts of inaugural Larry Bird winner, Jayson Tatum. Tatum finally helped...

www.slamonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s young gun record would make Kobe Bryant proud

After leading the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum joined an elite young gun club featuring Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. According to Stat Muse, Tatum is just the fourth player in NBA history to make the NBA Finals while averaging at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in the playoffs before turning 25. Only Kobe, LeBron and Wade have done it before in their respective careers.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Roast Kyrie Irving After The Celtics Reach The NBA Finals: “Kyrie Was Hoopin With Tatum And Brown And Wanted Out.”

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been able to become the superstars the Celtics had hoped they would become when they were drafted. Last night, the duo helped the Celtics defeat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years. One player who got the chance to play with both stars in the past was none other than Kyrie Irving.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Ray Allen
Yardbarker

Bill Russell Hails Jayson Tatum After Winning Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP: "Maybe Soon The #BillRussellFinalsMVP Award"

Jayson Tatum was the star of the show as the Boston Celtics got past the Miami Heat in 7 games to reach the NBA Finals. The Celtics withstood a late rally from the Heat to win 100-96 and get to their first Finals since 2010. Tatum led the way in the series, as he averaged 25 points per game on 46% shooting from the field to go with 8.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bill Russell wants to see Jayson Tatum bring home a few more trophies

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum brought home an award named after a Celtics legend on Sunday night, winning the first ever Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy. Another Celtics legend would like to see Tatum bring home some more hardware this postseason.The great Bill Russell, who won 11 championships during his 13 years in Boston, took to Twitter following the Celtics' 100-96 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night and congratulated Tatum for his series MVP win. The NBA Finals MVP trophy is named after Russell, and the greatest winner of all time would love to see Tatum add that trophy to his collection."Congratulations to the #EasternConferenceFinals champions @celtics & to #JasonTatum for receiving the 1st ever LarryBird #ECFmvp award. Maybe soon the #BillRussellFinalsMVP award #BleedGreen," Russell tweeted.Tatum averaged 25 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists over Boston's seven-game series victory over the Heat. He scored a team-best 26 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists in Sunday night's series clincher.Now Tatum and the Celtics will battle the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, looking to win the franchise's 18th championship.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The Miami Heat#Ecf#Nba Draft
CBS Boston

Bob Cousy thrilled to see Celtics back in NBA Finals

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals and are the first team to win the Bob Cousy Trophy, which will be given to the Eastern Conference Champion every year. Cousy played 13 seasons with the Celtics, helping the team win six NBA titles. Cousy told WBZ-TV he stayed up late Sunday night to watch the Celtics beat the Miami Heat, saying the win was extra special for him. "Not only did I want the Celtics to win desperately, but I wanted the Celtics to be the first Bob Cousy Award winner in the Eastern Conference," Cousy...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy