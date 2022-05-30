ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Johnny Depp stuns Sheffield concert-goers with surprise performance

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIb1S_0fuVxbSN00

Johnny Depp stunned concert-goers in Sheffield on Sunday night by appearing on stage to perform alongside Jeff Beck.

Attendees expressed shock and delight over the Hollywood star’s unannounced appearance, with some sharing photos on Twitter.

Depp reportedly performed his cover of the John Lennon song Isolation, which was previously released by the actor with Beck in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxGCb_0fuVxbSN00
Johnny Depp waves to supporters as he departs the Fairfax County Courthouse on Friday (Craig Hudson/AP) (AP)

Photos and video shared on social media from the concert showed the duo reunited on stage at Sheffield City Hall.

“Wasn’t expecting this,” one attendee wrote on Instagram with a photo from the night. “I thought he was in court but turns out he’s in Sheffield with Jeff Beck.”

The same person said the actor sounded “absolutely incredible” and gave an “utterly outstanding” performance.

Depp’s surprise visit to the UK comes amid his multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkW3S_0fuVxbSN00
Amber Heard’s legal team highlighted the message that a verdict in Mr Depp’s favour would send to others (Steve Helber/AP) (AP)

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor is suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which was titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, yet his lawyers say it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused the Aquaman actress while they were together.

On Friday both sides gave their closing statements, urging jurors to consider other victims of domestic abuse.

The jury is now deliberating the outcome for the case which began on April 11 and involved six weeks of evidence.

Depp is claiming 50 million dollars (£39.5 million) in damages in the lawsuit and says that the allegations caused him to lose several high-profile film roles, including in the Fantastic Beasts and Pirates Of The Caribbean franchises.

Heard is counter-suing Depp over comments previously made by his lawyer Adam Waldman, who allegedly referred to her abuse claims as a “hoax”.

During the course of the trial at Fairfax County District Court in Virginia, legions of fans have gathered outside in an attempt to enter the courtroom and observe proceedings.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
TODAY.com

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
MUSIC
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer says ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make jurors an ‘accomplice’ to his abuse

Amber Heard’s attorney has told jurors that ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make them an “accomplice” to his abuse and to his “campaign of global humiliation”, as the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation neared a dramatic close on Friday morning.Attorney Benjamin Rottenborn delivered closing statements to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, where he warned that Mr Depp’s argument that he was not abusive to Ms Heard sends a “message” to survivors of domestic abuse everywhere.“In trying to convince you that Mr Depp has carried his burden of proof in proving that he was never abusive to Amber on even...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
John Lennon
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
WORLD
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Caught On Tape! The Most Shocking Pieces Of Audio Evidence Played During Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Court Battle: Photos

They have the receipts! As the defamation case Johnny Depp lodged against former wife Amber Heard rages on, the evidence shown in court has been nothing short of shocking. From name calling to allegations of assault, the ex-Hollywood couple have many of their tumultuous times recorded for the world to hear. Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation alleging she destroyed his career with false allegations of domestic violence after penning a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. Heard did not directly name Depp in the article...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#The Washington Post
GOBankingRates

How Much is Johnny Depp Worth?

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician who is one of the biggest stars in the world. Despite all of his professional triumphs, his personal life is currently what's making the biggest...
MUSIC
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eva Green says Johnny Depp will emerge from Amber Heard trial ‘with his wonderful heart revealed to the world’

Eva Green has voiced her support for Johnny Depp amid the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.The actor, who appeared alongside Depp in 2012’s Dark Shadows, shared an image to Instagram of the two of them together on the red carpet.“I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family ,” she wrote in the caption.Other stars who have expressed their support for Depp include his Before Night Falls co-star Javier Bardem, and his Edward...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy