Saint Cloud, MN

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for St. Cloud area until 8 a.m. Monday

By Cory Myers, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for St. Cloud and much of southwestern Minnesota, and parts of South Dakota and Iowa, until 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms, including strong winds with gusts as high as 75 mph, are expected, according to NWS.

While exact location details are uncertain, it appears that storms will be capable of producing hail up to two and a half inches wide.

A few tornadoes are are also possible.

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

