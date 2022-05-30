Happy Memorial Day. Please pause -- then come back to read our weekly rundown

It’s Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. Please mark this newsletter unread, and come back later. Then, dedicate this good day to the many Americans who have served our country (including my wonderful dad, an Army veteran, who died five short years ago.)

First, some food for the soul: Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas , got some unexpected attention last week after he turned to Twitter in exasperation over the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Flores said that as a country we have allowed too many individual rights to trump “communal concern” and pursuit of “the common good.” Referring to gun ownership, he wrote: “We sacralize death’s instruments and then are surprised that death uses them.”

‘Noblest sense’: In an interview explaining his thoughts , Flores directed his criticism to a dysfunctional political system: “The failure is that we haven’t been able to deal with it in a political way, and in the noblest sense of what politics is supposed to be, which is the gathering of a consensus within the community, to fulfill our responsibilities for the whole.” Regardless of where you stand on this issue, it’s worth a read. (And, hat tip to the The Bulwark newsletter for finding it.)

Short session, long shot: Last week, legislators held a short and swift special session and passed a preordained package of proposals intended to throttle the state’s rising property insurance costs.

But the entire exercise looked like a Miami Heat long shot from half-court. Legislators convened no panels of experts to understand the implications of the crisis. They heard no testimony from key state insurance officials and they produced no data to understand what is causing insurers to request double-digit rate increases and to drop tens of thousands of policies across the state.

The bills, released less than 72 hours before the start of the special session, clamp down on lawsuits, use $2 billion in state money to give insurers lower-cost reinsurance, and in return impose new conditions on insurance companies. Legislators warn the proposals will take time to be effective, and they’re not sure they will work.

State Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, confers with Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, during debate on Senate Bill CS/SB 2-D: Property Insurance, in the Florida Senate Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Phil Sears/AP

Home hardening assistance: The package of proposals also revives a 16-year-old state program that could give homeowners up to $10,000 to harden their homes. The program, known as My Safe Florida Home, could help homeowners get free home inspections and money to replace their windows, doors and roofs. But it’s unlikely to make a significant dent in rapidly rising rate increases for the vast majority of Floridians.

The partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building that killed 98 people left a four-story tall pile of rubble. Miami Herald

Condos face new reserve requirements: In another behind-the-scenes deal, legislators agreed to impose statewide inspections for aging condominium buildings and require condo associations to hold money in reserves to pay for repairs.

For the first time, the state also will require condos across Florida to conduct regular building inspections . What’s more, the state’s 4.5 million condo dwellers and the general public will find out the true condition of the aging but critically important stock of condominium residences. Here’s what the changes will do.

Jestine Iannotti, photographed in Stockholm, on April 26, 2021, declined to comment when asked about her no-party bid for the Florida state Senate. She is facing criminal charges in Florida, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Daniel Costantini/Courtesy of Dagens Nyheter

Sham candidate investigation deepens: The circle is widening on the political scandal involving Florida’s 2020 state Senate elections and dark money groups. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement last week charged James Eric Foglesong, of Winter Park, and Central Florida candidate Jestine Iannotti for their alleged involvement in a campaign finance scheme that attempted to siphon votes away from the Democratic candidate, labor attorney Patricia Sigman. Iannotti moved to Sweden soon after the November 2020 election after filing as a candidate but never running a campaign. Republican state Rep. Jason Brodeur was the victor.

Flanked by Parkland parents and students, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a gun-safety measure championed by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in March. The act requires a safe-school officer in every school and provided $67 million to school districts to use that money to train and arm school personnel who weren’t classroom teachers. Many school districts, however, were averse to arming non-sworn employees and preferred using sworn law enforcement officers instead, asking state officials to redirect that funding. Mark Wallheiser/AP

Is protecting schools from guns done? A day after viewing the crime scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018, Sen. Wilton Simpson made a prediction: “The focus of this Legislature will be on this for many years to come.” In the following weeks, Simpson joined Sen. Bill Galvano, worked with Democrats, and they led the way to passage of the first restrictions on guns in Florida in a generation. They increased the age to possess a firearm in Florida from 18 to 21, banned bump stocks, imposed the state’s first “red flag” law and gave schools the ability to arm school personnel.

But the Legislature’s attention to gun violence was short-lived. It has since received many proposals for strengthening and improving Florida’s law, but nothing has passed. Here is what else is on the table.

Florida gubernatorial candidates (from left) Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and state Sen. Annette Taddeo pose for a picture during the gubernatorial public forum hosted by the Miami-Dade Democratic Party on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater in North Miami Beach. ANDREW ULOZA/FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

Three Dems and a governor: The three leading Democrats running for Florida governor pitched their case for why they’re most likely to beat DeSantis during a forum in South Florida on Saturday. But in a state where Republicans have made historic gains on voter registration and incumbent DeSantis has topped a staggering $100 million in campaign contributions for his reelection bid, the candidates traded jabs with each other but focused their fire on DeSantis, whom they called an “autocrat.”

No fanfare on reading scores: Scores on the state’s annual third-grade reading exams increased slightly in Broward public schools this school year, while scores in Miami-Dade decreased slightly, according to the 2022 Florida Assessment results quietly released this week by the Department of Education.

Everglades reservoir gets boost: A keystone project for Everglades restoration is getting a $265 million boost from the Biden administration. The money could jump-start construction for the controversial Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Project, a piece of the ecosystem’s restoration project that activists and Florida Republicans argued was being excluded from federal funding.

Court rejects social media law: Despite the governor’s confidence the state would prevail, a three-judge appellate panel ruled last week that a 2021 Florida law targeting social-media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter unconstitutionally restricts the companies’ First Amendment rights. The ruling upheld most of a preliminary injunction imposed in June by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle.

Court reinstates DeSantis congressional map: Although the governor lost one in his campaign against Big Tech, a state appeals court gave him a victory when it issued its reasoning for overturning a temporary injunction against the governor’s congressional redistricting plan.

The three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal said Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith decision to order another map to take effect was “patently unlawful.” It’s another signal the controversial map drawn by the governor’s staff will likely be used in this year’s elections.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tapped state Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, to be Florida’s new secretary of state following Laurel Lee’s resignatiion. Florida House of Representatives

Elections chief won’t say if Biden won: When asked about the 2020 presidential election, Florida’s new Secretary of State Cord Byrd said there were “irregularities” in other states but refused to say whether President Joe Biden won . He did say that he is ready to start creating the state’s new “elections security” office.

Congressional panel probes ‘elections police’: Meanwhile, a congressional panel probing changes to elections laws across the country held a hearing in Tallahassee last week to hear testimony from elections experts critical of the new “elections police,” as well as voting restrictions passed by the Florida Legislature over the past two years.

Rebekah Jones Syracuse University

State says ‘insufficient evidence’ to prove Jones’ claim: The inspector general of the Florida Department of Health released its report last week and concluded the claim by data analyst Rebekah Jones that her bosses at DOH intentionally falsified COVID case data as DeSantis was attempting to reopen the state is unfounded. The internal report concluded there is “insufficient evidence to clearly prove or disprove” Jones’ allegations that she was told to falsify data or COVID positivity rates.

It’s unlikely to be the end of the story, however. Jones faces a third-degree felony charge for allegedly breaking into a state messaging system and encouraging her former co-workers to “speak up.” And she has filed a wrongful termination claim before the Florida Council on Human Relations.

Yikes: While students were learning at home during the pandemic, remote learning apps tracked students’ data and screen activity outside the classroom without their knowledge, according to a report by the advocacy group Human Rights Watch. They also shared that data with big tech companies, which could sell ads to marketers targeting children, the report said.

State reversed Parkland-era policy on student mental health: After the massacre in Parkland, Florida’s Republican-led legislature concluded the key to preventing another murderous attack was to better identify children’s mental health needs and provide services before any problems grew out of control. Lawmakers poured resources into those programs, which were focused on what is called social-emotional learning.

Now, DeSantis and his allies have argued that a child’s social-emotional development is a responsibility that rests with parents, not educators. They have rejected more than 50 math textbooks in part because they contained elements of social-emotional learning and the Department of Education has threatened to do the same for social studies books.

Florida Sen. Kelli Stargel speaks for a bill during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP

Stargel’s daughter is not a fan: Outgoing Florida Senate Appropriations chairperson Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland apparently has a daughter problem. Stargel, who is leaving her seat to run for Congress in the crowded GOP primary race for the newly drawn U.S. House District 15, got a “no” vote from her daughter Mary “Hannah” Stargel via a series of TikTok videos that pleaded, “Do not vote for the worst Mom ever.”

Corcoran gets new education role: Last week, the governor rewarded his former Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran with a new perq. He named Corcoran, who quit recently as Florida’s education commissioner to join a lobbying firm, to the Board of Governors, which oversees the state university system.

Thank you: Miami Herald Capitol Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas curates the Politics and Policy in the Sunshine State newsletter.

