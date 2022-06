Facebook has been forced to pay between $200 and $400 to more than 1.5 million people, and that number could increase in the future. The payout is the result of a seven-year-long, $650 million dollar lawsuit that was filed in the state of Illinois. Several of Facebook's features, including the "tag suggestions" feature, had allegedly violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act. The lawsuit's administrators say Facebook stored its users' biometric data without giving users proper notice and gaining consent. The data was used to power features containing facial recognition technology, including one that suggested people who could be tagged in photos users uploaded.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO