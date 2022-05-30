ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Vols, Hokies to host NCAA regionals

By Associated Press
Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee and Virginia Tech will both be host sites for the regional round of the NCAA baseball tournament. The top-ranked Vols (53-7) are fresh off winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship, adding it to their regular-season...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
ACCSports.com

Chris Culliver sets visits for UNC, Virginia Tech; FSU leads

Chris Culliver is seeing his recruiting process narrow and take a more defined shape. Recently, the 3-star wide receiver from Maiden (NC) High trimmed his list of schools to seven, including several ACC programs. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound Culliver will still consider North Carolina, Virginia Tech, NC State, Appalachian State, Maryland,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Kingsport Times-News

SWV roundup: Eastside blasts Grundy in Region 1D baseball

GRUNDY — Jaxsyn Collins had four hits, including a triple, and scored two runs in the leadoff spot for Eastside, which rolled to a 13-3 win over Grundy in the Region 1D baseball quarterfinals Tuesday. Blake Jones had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Spartans....
GRUNDY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
State
Nebraska State
wallstreetwindow.com

The Truth About Casinos And Crime – What To Expect For Danville, Virginia And Southside – Mike Swanson

Land is being cleared in Danville, Virginia for a Caesar’s casino, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024. Citizens of Danville voted for the casino to come two years ago. There were campaigns for and against the casino going into the vote. The people against it had arguments of different quality. At the bottom of the barrel were people who were just making things up to try to scare people.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville finishes second for massive Hyundai plant

A local lawmaker is hoping that a line item in the new state budget will help Southside land a big economic development prize. This, after a maddening near-miss earlier this year. The compromise budget being presented to state lawmakers next week includes up to $159 million over two years to...
DANVILLE, VA
visitshenandoah.org

Visit Bedford, a Scenic Mountain Destination

One of the most scenic mountain destinations in Virginia is Bedford, Virginia. There you can climb to what once was believed to be the highest peak in Virginia, gaze upon said peak (and its sisters), honor the sacrifice of thousands of soldiers, splash around in Virginia’s second largest lake, and so much more.
BEDFORD, VA
pcpatriot.com

Stewart goes from banking to selling diecast miniature cars

Now Then & Forever Collectibles, located at 237 West Main Street in Radford, is one of those shops that seems bigger on the inside than on the outside. Maybe it’s because the interior of this little shop is stacked nearly to the ceiling with miniature diecast cars, though there are plenty of other items too, including posters, signs, T-shirts and something called Funko Pops.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Hokies#Sec#Acc#Auburn#Georgia Southern#Texas A M#Southern Miss#Stanford#The College World Series
NRVNews

Poff, Roger Lee

On Sunday, May 29th, Roger Lee Poff, age 78, of Christiansburg, went home to be with our Lord. He is proceeded in death by his parents Millard Oliver and Ruby Vest Poff, two sisters Gwendolene Howard and Josephine Thomas, and one brother Carl Poff. He is survived by his wife...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Hershey plant unionization effort continues

Despite a resounding defeat, organizers are still fighting to unionize The Hershey Co. plant in Stuarts Draft. In late March, about 79% of the plant’s workers voted against unionizing at Hershey, the largest employer in Augusta County with nearly 1,500 workers. But while that battle might be over, the...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
cardinalnews.org

Budget includes money for Hurley, paying off debt on Central Virginia Training Center

RICHMOND – After nearly three months of off-and-on negotiations, the Virginia General Assembly’s money committee leaders on Sunday released their budget conference reports for the proposed two-year state budget to take effect on July 1. The spending bill includes $4 billion in tax cuts over the next three years, a 10% pay increase for state employees and teachers, a partial repeal of the state’s grocery tax, plus at least $450 million for school construction and modernization in direct grants. In all, the budget includes $1.25 billion in total spending for school construction, which Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County, said is capable of leveraging up to $3.2 billion in construction.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
cbs17

Hiker dies after falling 50 feet off Virginia mountain

CATAWBA, Va. (WFXR) – A 23-year-old hiker from the Netherlands has died after he fell from the summit of a mountain in Virginia over the weekend, Roanoke County officials said. On Sunday, Paul Classen fell 50 feet from the McAfee Knob summit, officials said. He later died at the...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two localities back up to High level of COVID community transmission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two southwest Virginia localities are back up to a High community transmission level for COVID-19, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Transmission Tracker. Roanoke City and Roanoke County are both on the list, with Salem bumped up to Medium. Residents in areas designated as high transmission...
FOX8 News

Virginia man found dead near Strawberry Rd. in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A dead body found in Reidsville has been identified, according to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department. According to a release, on May 27 around 1 p.m., deputies located the body of a man in the area of NC 14 near Strawberry Road in Reidsville. The man was identified as Bradley Aaron Kaufman, […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
randolphcollege.edu

Randolph celebrates the Class of 2022 during Commencement

Roosevelt Montás encouraged students to reflect on their four years at Randolph during his Commencement address to the Class of 2022 on Sunday. He posed questions both personal and far-reaching, asking graduates to ponder what they’ve learned and who they’ve become, as well as the kind of citizen they want to be moving forward.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Youngkin comes to Pittsylvania County to announce Axxor expansion

In his first visit to Pittsylvania County for an economic development announcement, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was on hand to announce the $3.5 million expansion of Axxor, which includes the addition of 21 new jobs. Axxor North America LLC, located in the Cane Creek Centre in Ringgold, manufactures a paper honeycomb...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

A deeper dive into the recent EF-2 tornado in Bedford County

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Some Bedford County residents were picking up the pieces this weekend after an EF-2 tornado ran rampant through the region. The images of the damage sustained to homes and trees in the area are truly heartbreaking. I want to...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WJHL

VSP: 1 dead, 3 injured after Southwest Va. crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Several people were injured and another killed as a result of a crash in Giles County, Virginia. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred on Friday, May 27 around 7:46 p.m. at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 623. State police report that a Chevrolet Impala […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy