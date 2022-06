OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Jim Rogers from Ocala got an exciting surprise Tuesday, after buying a raffle ticket for a non-profit fundraiser, he never thought he would win. But first we start on St. Patricks’s Day. Instead of a big fundraiser with a crowd, staff at the non-profit the Arnette House, decided to hold a raffle contest. They started selling tickets in March, and finally the day after Memorial Day they picked their winner.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO