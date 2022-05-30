ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Summer Beach Reads of 2022

By Allison McNearney
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic may still be out there, riding the viral waves, but anyone who’s stepped foot into an airport or a hot new restaurant lately knows that there’s a very different feeling in the air right now than that of the Forgotten Summer of 2021: We’re back, baby… for real this...

TheDailyBeast

‘Generation Drag’ Shows the Beautiful Rise of Teen and Tween Drag Queens

Generation Drag, Discovery+’s new docuseries about teen and tween drag performers, opens with 12-year-old Vinny showing a camera crew around his bedroom, which he has dubbed the Pink Palace. With its appropriately powder pink walls, the small room bears the typical trappings of adolescence—a lofted bed littered with stuffed animals, a backpack hanging on the wall, donut stickers peeling on the side of a dresser.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Louis Vuitton Reveals Unseen Looks by Departed Designer Virgil Abloh

On June 1, Louis Vuitton staged an homage to the cultural force Virgil Abloh in Bangkok, Thailand, by revealing nine, never-before-seen looks crafted by the departed designer, who passed away unexpectedly last November after privately battling cancer. The live-streamed runway show began with footage of a young child waking up, running around the house and playing before going for a swim, eventually ending up on a dock in the middle of the lake made up to look like the young boy’s bed. “Based on [filmmaker Sivaroj Kongsakul’s] own childhood memories, the story follows the formative experiences of an 11-year-old boy in the surroundings of rural Thailand. It is an illustration of a belief integral to Virgil Abloh’s world view: Youth is global,” Louis Vuitton said in a statement. Abloh’s last looks, so to speak, reflect the whimsy of that world view. Bunny-eared hats, fake flowers stuffed in handbags and Louis Vuitton paint bucket handbags could be seen on the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

Protester Wearing Toy Crown Nearly Trampled by Soldiers While Attempting to Disrupt Jubilee

At least two protesters, including one wearing a mock crown, were dragged away by police after they attempted to interrupt the queen’s birthday parade in London on Thursday, the first day of celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign. The two people leaped out of the crowd and in front of red-coated soldiers marching down London’s principal ceremonial street near Buckingham Palace, shortly after the beginning of the proceedings at 10 a.m. One wore a crown and the other held a sign that appeared to be agitating for a redistribution of royal land. Officials later identified the protesters as being part of the vegan activist group Animal Rebellion. The solders did not break step and one of the protesters came close to being trampled.
PROTESTS
