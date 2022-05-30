The Best Summer Beach Reads of 2022

On June 1, Louis Vuitton staged an homage to the cultural force Virgil Abloh in Bangkok, Thailand, by revealing nine, never-before-seen looks crafted by the departed designer, who passed away unexpectedly last November after privately battling cancer. The live-streamed runway show began with footage of a young child waking up, running around the house and playing before going for a swim, eventually ending up on a dock in the middle of the lake made up to look like the young boy’s bed. “Based on [filmmaker Sivaroj Kongsakul’s] own childhood memories, the story follows the formative experiences of an 11-year-old boy in the surroundings of rural Thailand. It is an illustration of a belief integral to Virgil Abloh’s world view: Youth is global,” Louis Vuitton said in a statement. Abloh’s last looks, so to speak, reflect the whimsy of that world view. Bunny-eared hats, fake flowers stuffed in handbags and Louis Vuitton paint bucket handbags could be seen on the runway.

