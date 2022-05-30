ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Sports Roundup for Memorial Day, 5/30

 2 days ago

High School Baseball Sectionals resume around the area on this Memorial Day. At the Princeton 3-A Sectional, 12-13 Vincennes Lincoln takes on 5-18 Pike Central. Game time is noon. and you can hear...

waovam.com

North Knox Falls to Linton in Sectional Semi-Final

North Knox gave up two home runs in the first inning– including one to lead off the game- led the Linton Miners to an 11-0, six-inning victory over the North Knox Warriors. The Miners’ Nathan Frady tossed a three-hitter, and the Miner offense backed him up with big innings in the first, fourth, and sixth. Kale Jones took the loss for the Warriors.
LINTON, IN
wevv.com

Reitz Memorial High School student-athlete honored with statewide award

An Evansville high schooler is one of four Indiana student athletes being recognized through a statewide award. Evansville resident and Reitz Memorial High School student Dominic Norman has been announced as a recipient of a 2022 Thomas A. Brady MD Comeback Scholarship Award. The award is presented by Forté Orthopedic...
EVANSVILLE, IN
crimsonquarry.com

Season in review: Rob Phinisee

In the final three games of former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee’s career with the Hoosiers, in which he played a combined 42 minutes in two NCAA tournament games plus the team’s appearance in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, the senior went scoreless, having attempted just seven shots in the three appearances. It was, unfortunately for Phinisee, Indiana and fans of the program, arguably a representative end to an Indiana career that was filled with promise but never reached the consistency or expected heights for the No. 135 recruit in the 2018 recruiting class, largely outside of two memorable game-winners against in-state foes.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

$5 a gallon on the horizon in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ten years ago, Americans filled up their tanks on an average of $3.70 a gallon around the nation. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere locally that sells gas for under $4. Some residents around the Tri-State are pinching pennies as the cost for a single gallon of gas approaches $5. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gibson Co. church announces Community Summer Kickoff

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Mark your calendars, because the Mackey Church of the Nazarene in Oakland City is kicking off the summer with a free community event! Church officials urge you join them for their upcoming 13th annual Community Summer Kickoff. Officials say they’ll have hamburgers and hotdogs, live music, cake walk, carnival games, […]
OAKLAND CITY, IN
waovam.com

Veronica West, 90, Vincennes

Veronica E. West, 90, passed away on May 27, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her family. Veronica was born on March 8, 1932 in Vincennes and she was the daughter of Aloysius A. and Bertha (Speth) Yochum. Veronica married Lawrence West on October 31, 1953 and he preceded her in death on June 28, 2018.
wevv.com

Road closures coming to Evansville this week

Memorial Day week is upon us and with it comes road construction that may affect your travels this week. Altstadt Plumbing will be closing Buchanan Road between N. St. Joseph Avenue and the entrance to Mesker Park Zoo for installation of a new manhole. Construction will begin Tuesday, May 31 and it will continue until Thursday, June 2.
EVANSVILLE, IN
waovam.com

HELP Coming to Vincennes Later This Month

The City of Vincennes has been named as a statewide HELP location. The HELP program has grown out of the former Indiana Stellar Communities designation. HELP stands for the Hoosiers Enduring Legacy Program. Jamie Dugan will become Vincennes Community Coordinator on June 13th. Dugan is being praised for her grant-writing...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous takes place

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Spirit of Vincennes hosted its 45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous on Sunday. The weekend event took place in the French Commons in Vincennes. The event featured multiple Revolutionary War Reenactments and several vendors were on site selling items from that era. Organizers of the event said that they were pleased to by […]
VINCENNES, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana State Park Welcomes Back Twin Cave Boat Tours For Summer 2022

If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbdc.us

SUNNY’S MORNING BRAINTEASER 05/31/22

30% of us do this at home, 65% somewhere else and 5% don’t do it at all. What is it?. Congratulations to Roxanne Schepers of Jasper, Indiana for being the SMARTEST PERSON ON THE PLANET this morning and getting hooked up with a 3 and 3 deal from Sunny’s!
JASPER, IN
WCIA

Our Town Westville: Saying goodbye to the high school principal

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It was finals week when we visited the Westville High School Principal. So, there weren’t many students walking the halls, but inside Guy Goodloves’ office he was working hard. Packing up decades worth of memories and achievements in Our Town Westville. Guy Goodlove, it’s a name almost everyone in Westville would […]
WESTVILLE, IL
FOX59

Military banners program expands to more towns

COATESVILLE, Ind. — A local program to honor military veterans and active service members in their home towns is expanding to new parts of central Indiana and beyond. Rhonda Beck serves as Service for Veterans Committee chair for the Wa-Pe-Ke-Way Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She is the driving […]
COATESVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Restaurants in the Southern Indiana Area with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Wife of Indiana City Founder Buried Under a Parking Lot

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
104.1 WIKY

Don Mattingly’s Son Arrested

Evansville 9-1-1 started getting calls about a possible drunk driver about 4:40pm Monday. The witnesses reported an SUV hit the median on the Lloyd near the Main Street exit which caused a flat tire but the driver didn’t stop. He finally stopped at a car dealership and appeared very...
wlds.com

Overton To Be Sentenced June 9 in Connection to Jackson Murder in Indiana

The second person connected to a murder of a Jacksonville man outside of Indianapolis, Indiana has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to his death. Morgan County, Indiana Chief Prosecutor Steve Sonnega said in e-mail communication this morning that 26 year old Britney D. Overton of Indianapolis has pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection to the 2019 murder of Alex D. Jackson, formerly of Jacksonville.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

New Aqua Park and Campground Coming to Pike County

The Pike County Economic Development Corporation says a new outdoor development will soon be underway. Old Ben Boy Scout Reservation, located off Highway 56 in the Winslow area, will be redeveloped as Old Ben Aqua Park and Campground. Executive Director of the Pike County EDC, Ashley Willis, says this is...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Work Begins in Terre Haute on $12 Million Construction Project

INDOT is beginning work on a planned $12 million construction project along I-70 near Terre Haute. On Monday, INDOT began nighttime restrictions along the interstate between the Illinois state line and US 41 in Terre Haute to one lane. I-70 will have full use of its lanes during the daytime...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

