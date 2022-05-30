One killed, one hurt in Dubuque County crash

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have named the three victims that were killed Monday morning after a vehicle and semi crashed. Police said it happened at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10:00 a.m. Police said the driver and two passengers of the vehicle died at the...
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash near Epworth on Sunday evening. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 18 year old Angelyssa Lee of Epworth was killed when the van she was riding in crashed on Millville Road north of Epworth about 7:10 p.m. Sunday. The driver, 18 year old Kaleb Hunter, also of Epworth, was injured in the crash and taken to MercyOne-Dubuque Medical Center by Epworth EMS. The state patrol report said the westbound van had lost control, entered the ditch and rolled. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene along with Epworth Fire and Rescue.
On Monday Ogle County Deputies, Polo Police Department and Polo Fire Department responded to South Freeport Road and West Sterling road for a single-vehicle accident with injuries. After a brief investigation, Deputies determined the car was traveling south on South Freeport Road when it failed to stop at West Sterling...
An Iowa man was arrested for OWI when a Sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw him creeping along Interstate 380 at about 20 miles an hour. The incident occurred around 2:15 am Tuesday when 29-year-old Genaro Hernandez of Conesville was heading southbound near the 3 mile marker going well below the speed limit. The deputy reportedly observed him drive all over the roadway and nearly leave the shoulder.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police said officers responded to 4th and Marquette Streets in reference to a woman riding on the hood of a vehicle. The vehicle then crashed in the 1400 block of West 4th Street and caught fire, according to police. The investigation found the incident started...
SHADY GROVE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in rural Buchanan County on Sunday. At around Noon, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the interchange between Black Hawk-Buchanan Avenue and Interstate 380. Deputies believe that a 2008 Mercury Mariner was traveling southbound on Black Hawk-Buchanan Avenue and turned onto the onramp onto I-380. During the turn, the right-rear tire fell off, causing the vehicle to overturn and land on its roof.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - At least five fatal crashes totaling in seven deaths occurred in the state of Iowa this past weekend, according to the Iowa State Patrol. 37-year-old Holly Jo Hegwood of Knoxville died after losing control and crashing into a pick-up truck just before 3 p.m. Monday on the city’s west side.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at 12:37 pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was called to the Wilson Ave SW Dairy Queen for a report of a possible fire. Crews arrived on the scene to find extreme heat and heavy smoke. The fire eventually broke through the roof with flames as high as 20 feet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:01 pm on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue SE. Witnesses reported two young male suspects had fired several rounds at a passing car and then fled on foot. No injuries were...
Two Davenport suspects face charges after police say they stole, then sold, construction material from a site on River Drive, Davenport. Grace Meder and Jordyn Puckett, both 23, faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 7:30 a.m. April 20,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt, but six people were displaced after a fire in an apartment building in Cedar Rapids Tuesday evening. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke with smoke alarms going off in the apartment around 7 pm in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE.
A Waterloo man, whose wife was found dead on Monday, has been arrested after he tried to flee on foot, according to KWWL. Police were called to 538 Sherman Avenue around 2:00 p.m. on Monday where they discovered the body of 56 year old Dianthe Townsend. An autopsy is pending. Police cannot confirm if foul play was involved at this time as Townsend reportedly suffered from medical issues. Her husband, Terry Townsend, does not live at the home and, in fact, Dianthe had a restraining order against Terry. Terry told a witness that that Dianthe was dead and he told another witness that he had stood on a chair and slit a screen to gain access to the home. Police found evidence of that at the home. Terry has previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Domestic Abuse, Assault, and Theft. The most recent was a second offense Domestic Abuse Assault charge on April 15th. Tuesday he was found in the backseat of a car, and after a short foot chase, was taken into custody. At this point he has been charged with Third Degree Burglary and Interference with Official Acts.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a shooting hurt a man in Waterloo on Monday night. Officers responded to a call at 8:53 p.m. to the area of 4th Street and Grant Avenue. Police said the man shot is in critical condition. There are no arrests so far. The shooting...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people went to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Dubuque. Police say officers responded to the area around West Locust Street and West 17th Street to a call for gunshots just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. The three victims are expected to survive. Officers...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home where police say a 22-year-old woman was murdered early last month was well known to law enforcement. Officers were called to the house on 10th Avenue southeast in Cedar Rapids more than 90 times in 5 years leading up to the death of Emily Leonard.
