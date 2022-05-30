Thousands of New Yorkers fill the streets to watch the setting sun glow like a huge ball of fire between the city's skyscrapers during Manhattanhenge
Thousands of New Yorkers took to the streets of the city to watch the famous astronomical event known as Manhattanhenge on Sunday evening.
The natural phenomenon occurs when the sun lines up with the Manhattan street grid before setting and the city gets bathed in a radiant glow of light.
The term 'Manhattanhenge' was popularized by noted astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. It's the city's version of Stonehenge, where the sun aligns with prehistoric stones.
New Yorkers and tourists gathered in the middle of the streets with their phones in the air taking pictures of the stunning sight at 8.13pm.
Sailors in the city for Fleet Week - which has returned after the pandemic - were also seen watching the natural phenomenon.
Manhattanhenge happens four times a year: two days in May and and two days in July.
NYC Parks lists the following streets as the best places to view the event thanks to the unobstructed views of the horizon: 57th Street, 42nd Street, 34th Street, 23rd Street, 14th Street, Tudor City Overpass, Manhattan, and Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens.
Jackie Faherty, senior scientist and astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History, told The New York Times: 'It’s so famous because it’s a gorgeous sunset. The sun kisses the grid of one of the greatest cities, if not the greatest city in the world, and touches the whole corridor of the concrete jungle with these amazing golden hues. It’s a beautiful thing.'
Anyone who missed it, can also watch Manhattanhenge on Monday at 8.12pm or on July 11 and 12.
