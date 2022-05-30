ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Thousands of New Yorkers fill the streets to watch the setting sun glow like a huge ball of fire between the city's skyscrapers during Manhattanhenge

By Jenny Stanton For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Thousands of New Yorkers took to the streets of the city to watch the famous astronomical event known as Manhattanhenge on Sunday evening.

The natural phenomenon occurs when the sun lines up with the Manhattan street grid before setting and the city gets bathed in a radiant glow of light.

The term 'Manhattanhenge' was popularized by noted astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. It's the city's version of Stonehenge, where the sun aligns with prehistoric stones.

New Yorkers and tourists gathered in the middle of the streets with their phones in the air taking pictures of the stunning sight at 8.13pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MWnY_0fuVqqCZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MagHo_0fuVqqCZ00
A bird is seen flying across the sunset during the astronomical event known as Manhattanhenge on Sunday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSuQi_0fuVqqCZ00
Sailors gathered in the city for Fleet Week are seen taking in the astronomical event known as Manhattanhenge on Sunday evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOO4D_0fuVqqCZ00
New Yorkers are seen taking photos of Manhattanhenge while standing on 42nd Street in Times Square
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sP2L3_0fuVqqCZ00
People are seen in Times Square with their phones raised in the air taking photos of the stunning sight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kH2AJ_0fuVqqCZ00
A woman sits on a man's shoulders in the middle of the road in Times Square taking a picture of the famous astronomical event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZeKR_0fuVqqCZ00
Two people make a heart with their hands and take a selfie as they watch the sun set in Manhattan on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqCoS_0fuVqqCZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QijDz_0fuVqqCZ00
People gather on 42nd Street to watch the sun set during Manhattanhenge in Times Square on Sunday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLkG2_0fuVqqCZ00
People in a passing yellow cab and on the street watch the sun set during Manhattanhenge in Times Square
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBRKp_0fuVqqCZ00
The astronomical event known as Manhattanhenge bathes the city in a warm red glow

Sailors in the city for Fleet Week - which has returned after the pandemic - were also seen watching the natural phenomenon.

Manhattanhenge happens four times a year: two days in May and and two days in July.

NYC Parks lists the following streets as the best places to view the event thanks to the unobstructed views of the horizon: 57th Street, 42nd Street, 34th Street, 23rd Street, 14th Street, Tudor City Overpass, Manhattan, and Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens.

Jackie Faherty, senior scientist and astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History, told The New York Times: 'It’s so famous because it’s a gorgeous sunset. The sun kisses the grid of one of the greatest cities, if not the greatest city in the world, and touches the whole corridor of the concrete jungle with these amazing golden hues. It’s a beautiful thing.'

Anyone who missed it, can also watch Manhattanhenge on Monday at 8.12pm or on July 11 and 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KLnIR_0fuVqqCZ00
People gather on 42nd Street to watch the sun set during Manhattanhenge in Times Square on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTLKr_0fuVqqCZ00
Manhattanhenge happens four times a year: two days in May and and two days in July. Anyone who missed it on Sunday can also watch it on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zypxD_0fuVqqCZ00
The city is seen bathed in a warm glow as the sun sets in the city on Sunday night 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zDxO_0fuVqqCZ00
New Yorkers and tourists gathered in the middle of the streets with their phones in the air taking pictures of the stunning sight at 8.13pm 

