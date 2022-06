Rent-A-Girlfriend will finally be returning for its second season later this Summer, and the series is getting ready for its new episodes with a new trailer and poster highlighting Ruka Sarashina! The debut anime adaptation for Reiji Miyajima's original Weekly Shonen Magazine manga series was one of the few new anime that were actually able to release during the tumultuous Summer 2022 anime schedule. It managed to make such a hit with fans that it was no surprise to see that after the end of the first season there were already plans in place to continue the anime with a second.

