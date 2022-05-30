ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top recruitment and tech execs give their tips for getting ahead at work

Cover picture for the articleExecutives at leading recruitment and technology companies have shared with CNBC their top tips for getting ahead in the workplace. Workers continue to hold most of the cards in the labor market, with the "Great Resignation" still underway. Nevertheless, it's still important to understand the best ways to maximize your opportunities...

Inc.com

Tech Companies Are Laying Off Thousands. That's an Opportunity for Smaller Startups

Big tech's loss could be smaller startups' gain, according to some hiring experts. With prices and inflation going up and the stock market going down, many big tech companies are taking a look at the state of the world and deciding it's time to prepare for further uncertainty. For many that means layoffs or hiring freezes. Companies like Facebook and Netflix are trimming their staff, and as this handy online layoff tracker shows, a host of other companies are likewise laying people off.
CNBC

Dialogue is 'not enough' to get more women into tech, says fintech CEO—here's what is

The tech industry has grappled with a diversity problem for years, with little progress to show for it. For one tech CEO, the only way forward for the industry is clear. "Accountability needs to happen," Suneera Madhani, the co-founder and chief executive of billion-dollar fintech start-up Stax, tells CNBC Make It. She says government incentives or even mandates for tech companies and investment firms might be necessary to force the issue — because despite several years of tech leaders trying, and failing, to address the industry's diversity issues, women and people of color remain woefully underrepresented.
CNBC

Dow falls 300 points to start June, as worries mount over economic growth

U.S. stocks pulled back Wednesday amid worries about the health of the economy, as Wall Street turned the page to another month following a volatile May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 320 points, or 1%. The S&P 500 eased 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreated 1.1%. The major...
itechpost.com

How to Take Advantage of Tech as a New Business

Finding success as a new business is all about taking advantage of modern tech. While those with traditional sensibilities could still potentially run a successful business, it will likely never be as successful as companies that take advantage of what modern tech has to offer. That being said, it's not...
hackernoon.com

What Exactly is a Tech Job?

Like the definition of a tech company, the definition of a tech job is also not straightforward. The media has stereotyped a tech bro as a geeky nerd that work in his parent’s basement, while always wearing hoodies and being cut off from real social life. While a small part of this depiction is true (yes, we do love hoodies), most of it is false. However, most people define tech jobs typically (and only) as people who write code. While this isn’t totally false since developers are the stereotypical image of tech workers, it is largely false. In today’s world, a tech job can be defined based on three main categories: Role-Based: You have a tech role at a company that may or may not be a tech company. Product-Based: You work with other technicians to build tech products even though your role isn’t necessarily technical. Company-Based: You work in a major tech company.
AOL Corp

More signs that a major shift in the economic narrative could be underway

This post was originally published on Tker.co. There’s more evidence that the economic narrative could be undergoing a major shift. For months, we’ve been living in an economy in which strong demand has been met with lagging supply, causing inflation inflation to surge. We now appear to be shifting to a phase where demand growth is cooling and supply chains are easing, which should cause inflation to come down.
AOL Corp

Fears of a U.S. recession in 2022 are overblown: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs, which previously estimated that there was a 35% chance of a recession within two years, is reiterating that a recession in the U.S. is not inevitable despite what stocks say. "While our growth forecast has long been below consensus, we believe fears of declining economic activity this year...
CNN

Prices are rising. How much should your salary increase?

(CNN) — When it comes to salary negotiations, job candidates have a lot of leverage these days. "There are a number of economic factors that are relevant for thinking about salary negotiations right now," said Linda Babcock, an economics professor at Carnegie Mellon University. Along with rising inflation, the nationwide labor shortage -- there are now almost two jobs available for every job seeker -- has given workers "a lot more bargaining power than they have traditionally had in softer labor markets," she said.
morningbrew.com

Should companies compensate employees for commuting time?

Burning questions of our time. Your thoughts on the employer-provided health insurance quandary:. In my experience, my employer (3 different ones in a 40-year career) paid 80%–100% of my health insurance premium, and 50%–80% of my spouse’s and children’s health insurance premiums. If I had to buy health insurance as an individual early in my career, or under the ACA more recently, the economic impact would have been significant. So keeping health insurance tied to the employer makes economic sense from my point of view. Sure, an employer could still grant an insurance stipend if health insurance were decoupled from employment, but that would be the same as employer-provided health insurance, just with different bookkeeping.—Rick.
TechCrunch

Making room at the cap table: A new plan for promoting diversity in tech

As an industry, tech has succeeded in normalizing the topic of workforce diversity, and while the results are slow coming, there is movement, and that’s worth acknowledging. But there are other ways we should be thinking about increasing diversity in tech, and that’s on the cap table. The secret is that it’s not actually hard to do, but it isn’t the norm yet. We did it at my company, and it’s worth demystifying the process so you can do it, too.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these three Big Tech stocks have ‘nowhere else to go but up’

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Tuesday that some stocks have fallen so far from their highs that they will inevitably rally. Calling them "colossal losers," Cramer pinpointed three members of his now-discarded FAANG acronym as names that will rebound. CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Tuesday that some stocks...
