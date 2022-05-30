Top recruitment and tech execs give their tips for getting ahead at work

Like the definition of a tech company, the definition of a tech job is also not straightforward. The media has stereotyped a tech bro as a geeky nerd that work in his parent’s basement, while always wearing hoodies and being cut off from real social life. While a small part of this depiction is true (yes, we do love hoodies), most of it is false. However, most people define tech jobs typically (and only) as people who write code. While this isn’t totally false since developers are the stereotypical image of tech workers, it is largely false. In today’s world, a tech job can be defined based on three main categories: Role-Based: You have a tech role at a company that may or may not be a tech company. Product-Based: You work with other technicians to build tech products even though your role isn’t necessarily technical. Company-Based: You work in a major tech company.

