Clearwater Memorial Day Ceremony to Honor Veterans

The Tampa Bay Veterans Alliance will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza at Crest Lake Park, 201 S. Glenwood Ave.

Memorial Day is a day that we honor U.S. military personnel who have died while serving their country. The event will be a somber salute to the nation’s veterans and will include speeches and appearances by elected officials and guest speakers, including Gary King, motivational speaker and author of “The Happiness Experiment: The Ultimate Life Makeover”.

After an illustrious career of professional powerboat racing, manning motorsports events and working security jobs, Gary King decided to scatter over 250 street signs labeled “HAPPINESS” throughout St. Petersburg as part of an experiment to spread joy and make the world a happier place. Since then, he has been dedicated to sharing his life lessons and personal experiences with others.

The ceremony schedule is as follows:

6:35 Welcome – Robby Grover

Recognition of Annual Event & Recognition of Distinguished Guest

6:40 Invocation

Fr. Bob Swick, Chaplain, Clearwater Police Department

6:45 Posting of Colors

Marine Corp Color Guard

6:50 Singing of National Anthem

Cierra Reynolds

6:53 Introduction of First Speaker

Mayor Frank Hibbard

7:00 Invite

Gary King, The Happiness Forumula

7:20 Invite everyone to take a look at the wall.

Marc Norton

7:25 Closing Remarks

SFC Steven Hill

7:30 Playing of Taps

The Tampa Bay Veterans Alliance, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to honoring Veterans past, present and future through education, assistance and appreciation. Its mission is to promote American patriotism in the Tampa Bay area and to provide citizens with opportunities to show appreciation and support for veterans and active-duty personnel in the United States military.

For more information, call (727) 240-5358 or email m.norton@tampabayveteransalliance.org.

City of Clearwater offices, libraries and recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. The city’s Solid Waste Department will be working, and there will be no changes to the collection schedule. For police or fire emergencies on Monday, dial 9-1-1 as usual.

Photos of last year’s Memorial Day ceremony

Information courtesy of the City of Clearwater