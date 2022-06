CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Parents, caregivers, and teenagers are being warned by the FBI about an increase in sextortion crimes across North Carolina and the country. According to the FBI Charlotte field office, there have been 29 reports of sextortion in North Carolina in 2022, and in 23 of the reports, criminals demanded money from the mostly male victims.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO