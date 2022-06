Camila Cabello was booed by football fans during her opening ceremony performance for the UEFA Champions League Final over the weekend. Taking to Stade de France in Paris on Saturday (May 28), Cabello’s medley of songs — which included ‘Señorita’, ‘Bam Bam’, ‘Havana’ and ‘Don’t Go Yet’ — was met with a rowdy crowd, after ticketing issues left thousands of fans queueing up outside the venue and delayed the final between Real Madrid and Liverpool by more than half an hour.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO