This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Daniel Suarez seemed to be the car to beat in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He won Stage 2, and led 36 laps, but was forced to overcome several slow pit stops fighting his way forward on a few occasions to get back into contention.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO