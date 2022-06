Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Boston Celtics spent 48 minutes walking the high wire to defeat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals to move on to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. It wasn't easy. The Celtics led by as many as 17 points in game 7 against the Heat, but held on by a shoestring to advance on in the playoffs. They'll face off against a tried and true winner in the Golden State Warriors.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO