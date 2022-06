Police were called to Dublin airport after a vicious fight broke out between a number of passengers.Several videos of the incident, which took place on 24 May, were shared on social media.In one clip, one of the men is seen violently stamping on another man’s head while he lays prone on the floor; in another, fellow travellers can be seen intervening, dragging one of the men to safety.Posted by a Twitter account called @Dubslife1, the footage is followed by a photo of more than 10 police officers at the scene.pic.twitter.com/jwGaCMXmsw— Dubs life (@dubslife1) May 24, 2022One of the men was...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO