SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department have arrested two suspects connected to a strong arm robbery that transpired on Monday, May 30. Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in a press release to Canyon News that at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a radio call of a robbery in the area of 3rd & Strand Street. The caller reported a male subject took the victims purse by force, entered a nearby Ford Explorer and fled the scene. The caller provided Dispatch the suspect vehicle’s last known direction of travel.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO