ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY POLICE VEHICLE

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 10:00 PM, 42-year-old William Carberry was attempting to cross...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UPDATE TO YESTERDAY’S (MAY 29, 2022) STORY ON PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY POLICE CAR

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 29, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Toms River Township Police were notified that a pedestrian had been struck by a marked Toms River Township Police vehicle in the area of Fischer Boulevard and Adams Avenue. An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has determined that William Carberry, 42, of Toms River, was attempting to cross Fischer Boulevard when he was struck by a Toms River Township Police vehicle that was headed northbound on Fischer Boulevard. Mr. Carberry was originally transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, but then flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries. Mr. Carberry is listed in stable condition.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER/SSH: SUICIDAL PARTY MAKES THREATS, GIVES CHASE, CRASHES TWICE- AND ULTIMATELY JUMPS OFF TUNNEY BRIDGE

TOMS RIVER/SSH: OCSN has been able to secure a few more details regarding the earlier crash/jumper on the Tunney Bridge. Originally dispatched as a jumper off the Tunney bridge- we have learned the jumping was actually the final phase of this total incident. Originally the suicidal suspect was said to be making threats to harm himself & his girlfriend- and fled the scene as officers arrived. The suspect/patient then left in a vehicle and struck several parked cars in the Seaside Heights/ Ortley Beach area. Police began to chase the suspect, but the pursuit was terminated as his vehicle was traveling Northbound in the Southbound lanes of NJ 35 at a high rate of speed. Ultimately the suspect/patient struck two additional vehicles on the J. Stanley Tunney Bridge (NJ 37 WB)- and came to rest. Only after the second round crashes on the bridge did the suspect jump off- and land in the Barnegat Bay. Witnesses tell OCSN the suspect/patient jumped into the water to avoid capture by the police. A New Jersey State Police marine unit was able to quickly locate the male party- and transport him to land near the Pier One motel. Silverton EMS then took the male patient from the boat to CMC for medical treatment as he was said to be complaining of unknown internal injuries.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOWELL: LARGE TREE ACROSS ROAD

Officers are on the scene of a large tree down on Sylvan Boulevard, in the area of number 53. There is no damage to property or injuries as a result. JC P&L is on scene to repair a transformer and wires. Please avoid the area for the next few hours as they clear the roadway and make repairs.
HOWELL, NJ
ocscanner.news

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: MISSING TEEN

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is seeking the Public’s Assistance in locating the subject pictured below. Jenice Trombetta is a 17 year old female who was reported missing by her father. She was last seen on the Ocean City Boardwalk on May 21st. Jenice is described as a 17 year old white female, approximately 5 feet tall weighing 100 pounds. She has blue eyes and black and red hair.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
ocscanner.news

ISLAND HEIGHTS: BOATER IN DISTRESS

At 4:16 pm on May 30, 2020, the Island Heights Police Department received a call for a boater in distress. Patrolman Zappola and Patrolman Sinnott responded to the area of Wannamaker Complex where they could view a green and yellow jet ski about 100 yards taking on water. Upon further investigation, a male was spotted approximately 30 feet away from the vessel floating in the water shouting for help. Our Officers started Ocean County Sheriff 911 marine unit to assist immediately, while keeping eyes on the vessel and the male at all times. A male later identified as Matthew Prepis, borrowed a kayak from 22 Ensor Place and was able to rescue the male in distress while battling high seas. At this time, the Island Heights Volunteer Fire Co. 1 arrived on there boat to assist and was able to bring the jet ski ashore. The male was checked out by the Toms River First Aid Squad and released with no injures.
ISLAND HEIGHTS, NJ
ocscanner.news

WHITING: POLICE FOUND DOG — DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM?

We are attempting to locate the owner of this male black lab(mix)with brown paws. This pup was wearing a purple collar when we found him. in the area of Sunset Avenue and Stonybrook Road in Whiting and was brought to the Ocean County Animal Shelter. No information was on the collar and there was no chip.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: GROUND BREAKING CEREMONY FOR A NEW VA COMMUNITY HEALTH CARE CLINIC

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Veterans Administration community health care clinic took place on May 16, 2022, and it will mark the end of years of effort to bring a new VA facility to Ocean County.According to VA officials, the new 68,000-square-foot state-of-the-art building will be built and open in the spring of 2024.Thousands of veterans in Ocean and Monmouth counties, as well as South Jersey, will benefit from the facility, which is located at 1051 Hooper Ave. near the intersection with Caudina Ave.U.S. Reps. Chris Smith and Andy Kim and Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill were in attendance.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: POLICE HONOR GUARD WITH PARADE GRAND MARSHALL

Members of the Jackson Police Department’s Honor Guard with the 2022 Jackson Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshall, Pvt. Wally Jamison. Pvt. Jamison served in the 95th Infantry Division and landed on Normandy Beach on D-Day and served in the Battle of Metz. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, European Theater of Operation Medal and the French Croix de Guerre among other honors.
JACKSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy