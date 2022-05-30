ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Sports Roundup for Memorial Day, 5/30

wuzr.com
 2 days ago

High School Baseball Sectionals resume around the area on this Memorial Day. At the Princeton 3-A Sectional, 12-13 Vincennes Lincoln takes on 5-18 Pike Central. Game time is noon. and you can hear...

www.wuzr.com

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Indiana high school regional softball round-up

Five local high school squad took the diamond Tuesday night, looking to punch their ticket to Indiana semi-states. In 4-A, Castle fell to a touch team from Bedford North Lawrence, 8-1 at Lockyear Field in Newburgh. In 3-A, Pike Central earned it's first regional title since 1990, beating Heritage Hills,...
NEWBURGH, IN
wuzr.com

Alices Claim First Baseball Sectional Since 2019

Vincennes Lincoln captured the Princeton 3-A sectional title last night, downing. Southridge 7-4. The Alices jumped out to a 5-0 first inning lead and never looked back. Raden Benson went six strong innings on the mound for Lincoln before giving way to Cam. Madden in the 7th to close the...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Reitz Memorial High School student-athlete honored with statewide award

An Evansville high schooler is one of four Indiana student athletes being recognized through a statewide award. Evansville resident and Reitz Memorial High School student Dominic Norman has been announced as a recipient of a 2022 Thomas A. Brady MD Comeback Scholarship Award. The award is presented by Forté Orthopedic...
EVANSVILLE, IN
crimsonquarry.com

Season in review: Rob Phinisee

In the final three games of former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee’s career with the Hoosiers, in which he played a combined 42 minutes in two NCAA tournament games plus the team’s appearance in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, the senior went scoreless, having attempted just seven shots in the three appearances. It was, unfortunately for Phinisee, Indiana and fans of the program, arguably a representative end to an Indiana career that was filled with promise but never reached the consistency or expected heights for the No. 135 recruit in the 2018 recruiting class, largely outside of two memorable game-winners against in-state foes.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Education
Vincennes, IN
Sports
City
Linton, IN
City
Vincennes, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Vincennes, IN
Education
wuzr.com

Gas Prices Continue Their Upward Soar

As Hoosiers get back to a short work week, gas prices have taken a slight jump. The average price for unleaded gas in Indiana is at $4.60 a gallon today, says Gas-Buddy-dot-com. That’s an increase of about 4-cents over the last four days. In Vincennes, gas prices in many places are nearing $4.90 a gallon.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

$5 a gallon on the horizon in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ten years ago, Americans filled up their tanks on an average of $3.70 a gallon around the nation. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere locally that sells gas for under $4. Some residents around the Tri-State are pinching pennies as the cost for a single gallon of gas approaches $5. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wuzr.com

Rendezvous Brings Tens of Thousands to French Commons

Tens of thousands made their way back to Vincennes over the Memorial Day weekend for the Vincennes Rendezvous. Great weather helped the annual festival continue its recovery from Covid pandemic-related conditions over the last couple of years. Mark Hill is with the Rendezvous-presenting group the Spirit of Vincennes. Hill says...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Road closures coming to Evansville this week

Memorial Day week is upon us and with it comes road construction that may affect your travels this week. Altstadt Plumbing will be closing Buchanan Road between N. St. Joseph Avenue and the entrance to Mesker Park Zoo for installation of a new manhole. Construction will begin Tuesday, May 31 and it will continue until Thursday, June 2.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Forest Park#Highschoolsports#Sports Roundup#Princeton#Sectional#Lincoln#Wzdm#Gibson Southern#Wuzr#Eastern Greene#Castle
wuzr.com

HELP Coming to Vincennes Later This Month

The City of Vincennes has been named as a statewide HELP location. The HELP program has grown out of the former Indiana Stellar Communities designation. HELP stands for the Hoosiers Enduring Legacy Program. Jamie Dugan will become Vincennes Community Coordinator on June 13th. Dugan is being praised for her grant-writing...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous takes place

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Spirit of Vincennes hosted its 45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous on Sunday. The weekend event took place in the French Commons in Vincennes. The event featured multiple Revolutionary War Reenactments and several vendors were on site selling items from that era. Organizers of the event said that they were pleased to by […]
VINCENNES, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana State Park Welcomes Back Twin Cave Boat Tours For Summer 2022

If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Military banners program expands to more towns

COATESVILLE, Ind. — A local program to honor military veterans and active service members in their home towns is expanding to new parts of central Indiana and beyond. Rhonda Beck serves as Service for Veterans Committee chair for the Wa-Pe-Ke-Way Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She is the driving […]
COATESVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Restaurants in the Southern Indiana Area with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Wife of Indiana City Founder Buried Under a Parking Lot

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
104.1 WIKY

Don Mattingly’s Son Arrested

Evansville 9-1-1 started getting calls about a possible drunk driver about 4:40pm Monday. The witnesses reported an SUV hit the median on the Lloyd near the Main Street exit which caused a flat tire but the driver didn’t stop. He finally stopped at a car dealership and appeared very...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wlds.com

Overton To Be Sentenced June 9 in Connection to Jackson Murder in Indiana

The second person connected to a murder of a Jacksonville man outside of Indianapolis, Indiana has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to his death. Morgan County, Indiana Chief Prosecutor Steve Sonnega said in e-mail communication this morning that 26 year old Britney D. Overton of Indianapolis has pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection to the 2019 murder of Alex D. Jackson, formerly of Jacksonville.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Work Begins in Terre Haute on $12 Million Construction Project

INDOT is beginning work on a planned $12 million construction project along I-70 near Terre Haute. On Monday, INDOT began nighttime restrictions along the interstate between the Illinois state line and US 41 in Terre Haute to one lane. I-70 will have full use of its lanes during the daytime...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wevv.com

Indiana State Police searching for 2 missing teens

The Indiana State Police is looking for two missing teens Saturday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday, a 12 year old white male, 5 foot tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.
WALTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy