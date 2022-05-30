Sports Roundup for Memorial Day, 5/30

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO