Nepal authorities recover bodies of 14 persons who were on board crashed plane

By Reuters
 2 days ago
KATHMANDU, May 30 (Reuters) - Rescue workers in Nepal have so far recovered 14 bodies from the crash site of a small plane carrying 22 people that went down in a remote region, an airport official said on Monday.

"The search for others is continuing," said Tek Raj Sitaula, a spokesman for the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu.

Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

