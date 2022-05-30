ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Vacaville Police shuts down Fiesta Days after shooting

By Julian Tack
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAYym_0fuVeyYB00

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was cut short after a shooting occurred Sunday night.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, officers responded to gunfire at the event around 7:44 p.m.

They found one victim who had suffered a wound to the leg which was not life-threatening.

Police obtained a description of the suspect and an off-duty officer at the event helped detain the armed gunman who attempted to flee the scene.

The suspect has been identified as an 18-year-old Solano County resident.

The person accused of firing a shot was arrested for violation of probation, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted homicide.

Although the incident was quickly resolved, officials stated they closed Fiesta Days to do a thorough investigation of the crime scene. The festival will resume tomorrow as planned.

hairball916
2d ago

can't go anywhere anymore.....letting over 70,000 inmates out of prison early for "covid safety" certainly doesn't help...🖕Democrats

