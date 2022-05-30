Vacaville Police shuts down Fiesta Days after shooting
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was cut short after a shooting occurred Sunday night.
According to the Vacaville Police Department, officers responded to gunfire at the event around 7:44 p.m.
They found one victim who had suffered a wound to the leg which was not life-threatening.
Police obtained a description of the suspect and an off-duty officer at the event helped detain the armed gunman who attempted to flee the scene.
The suspect has been identified as an 18-year-old Solano County resident.
The person accused of firing a shot was arrested for violation of probation, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted homicide.
Although the incident was quickly resolved, officials stated they closed Fiesta Days to do a thorough investigation of the crime scene. The festival will resume tomorrow as planned.
